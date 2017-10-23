24 top tech Christmas gifts according to Currys PC World

Buying a present for someone who’s into tech might seem easy, but nowadays with so many brands, models, colours and specs to wade through it can be difficult to separate the must-haves from the must-avoids.

Luckily, Currys PC World has pulled together the best of the bunch with its top 24 predictions of the tech that’s set to dominate this festive season. The best bit? The list is designed to suit all kinds of tastes, from the leading voice-activated assistants and the top coffee machine on the market for those looking to kit out their smart home, through to devices built for entertainment, like the new Star Wars and Sphero collaboration, as well as one of the most best drones money can buy.

Google Home

The Google Home is a voice-activated speaker with the Google Assistant built-in. You can control smart products, ask for weather updates and listen to music, playlists and more.

HP Sprocket

Bring your favourite digital snaps to life with the HP Sprocket, a portable, pocket-sized photo printer that connects up to your smartphone via Bluetooth to create instant photos or stickers.

Microsoft Xbox One X

The most advanced Xbox on the market, the One X allows you to watch 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray and 4K video streaming. It boasts 40 percent more power than any other console.

Bose QC35 II

The QuietComfort headphones are firm favourites for best-in-class noise cancellation and sound quality. Now they have the voice-activated Google Assistant built-in too, for notifications, playing music and other tasks on-the-move.

Nespresso Vertuo

The new Vertuo Coffee machine from Nespresso has automatic blend recognition, making it ideal for busy people because you get the best blend without ever having to touch the settings.

Dyson Supersonic

Dyson’s revolutionary new hairdryer promises shinier, healthier hair in a fraction of the time it usually takes thanks to its fast-drying, Air Multiplier technology and digital motor.

Fitbit Ionic Watch

Fitbit’s high-end Ionic smartwatch has built-in GPS tracking, a continuous heart rate monitor, text and call notifications, 4 days of battery life and music storage, making it the perfect workout companion.

DJI Spark

The Spark drone from DJI may be small, but it packs a punch allowing you to record and stream full HD footage and reach a maximum speed of 31mph.

LENOVO Star Wars: Jedi Challenges Augmented Reality Headset

Finally find out what it feels like to battle with a lightsaber thanks to the Lenovo Star Wars AR experience, which works with a headset and force feedback controller.

HP Pavilion 14 White & Rose Gold

Built for handling simple tasks with ease, the HP Pavilion 14 is lightweight, boasts an all-day battery life and has B&O Play audio tuning and Audio Boost for the best sound.

Bose SoundLink Revolve Plus

The SoundLink Revolve Plus from Bose is a water resistant speaker that delivers 360-degree sound and blasts out 16 hours of music on a single charge, making it ideal for parties.

GoPro Hero 6

Create smooth videos with 4K Ultra HD recording at 60 fps or Full HD 1080p video at 240 fps for slow motion effects. Built-in WiFi then allows you to transfer your creations.

