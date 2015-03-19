Eight gorgeous gadgets nominated for Design of the Year 2015

Previous Next 1/8

Aiming to take the water-wasting kettle out of the game, Miito allows you to heat liquid directly from the cup from which you plan to drink. Fill the cup, mug or glass with water (or soup, coffee, milk… anything really), place it on the induction base and pop in the special rod. The base heats the rod which then heats the liquid. With this method, there's no waste when it comes to liquid or electricity - the website tells us that one day of energy wasted from overfilling kettles is enough to power all the streetlights in the UK for a night . It also eliminates problems such as limescale. Come in, kettle, your time is up.

