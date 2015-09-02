By T3 Magazine
The big eat: essential gadgets for your kitchen
Get your chops around these essential gadgets for wining and dining (yourself and others!)
Get an authentic home draught- lager experience with the B95 BeerTender. Working exclusively with the Heineken DraughtKeg (basically, a massive barrel of beer), it uses internal carbonator tech to ensure that your drink remains fresh for up to 30days. A volume indicator shows how much is left in the keg,a freshness indicator makes sure you aren't drinking a rotten pint, while temperature controls mean you can get your lager to the point of ultimate freshness.
£97, krups.com
Whether your preference is a smothering of Dairy Lea or a splodge of Nutella, there's no better way to colour your bread in the morning than by using the Sage Smart Toast. A quick-look feature helps you see how the toast is browning – the bread 'glides' up without interrupting the toasting cycle – crumpet and defrost settings are here, and there's even a special setting for fruit bread.
£150, sageappliances.co.uk
If your kitchen skills are less than adequate, this pan – combined with the accompanying app – will give you step-by-step instructions on frying, sautéing or flashing the perfect supper. So, say you want to cook some salmon, you stick it in the pan and the Pantelligent app will tell you the correct temperature (as well as the pan's current temperature), and when you need to flip, add other ingredients, and so on.
Price TBC, pantelligent.com
Want to enjoy one glass of wine without rattling through the whole bottle? This clever device uses a hollow needle to penetrate the cork and access the wine, before pressurising the bottle with argon gas. The wine flows through the needle into your glass. Once you've poured, the needle is removed and the cork reseals to stop oxidation.
£269, coravin.co.uk
The Countertop aims to bridge the gap between your smart devices and kitchen gadgets. Install one of the available adapters to either your Vitamix blender or Crock-Pot slow cooker (more compatible devices to come) and it will make them smart – when you place your gadget onto the Countertop base, it'll connect wirelessly to your phone, offering recipes and more.
£130, orangechef.com