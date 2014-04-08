By Max Parker
Waterproof tech: Best rugged cases, cameras and phones
From tablets to cases, these are the best ways to enjoy your tech in and underwater
Sony loves waterproofing tech, and the Xperia tablet line isn't missing out on this underwater treatment. The Tablet Z2 resembles its smartphone sibling the Xperia Z2, sporting the same bezel design and button placement, which we happen to quite like. It'll survive 30 minutes under water, long enough for that reading session in the shower you just couldn't resist. Less rugged features include a 10.1-inch HD display, 8-meg snapper, NFC and an IR blaster. It also happens to be the thinnest and lightest waterproof tablet available.
Price: £399 | Sony
Like the Galaxy S4 Active before it, the S5 features added durability through an IP67 rated covering. This means the device is water resistant (not waterproof) and is also resistant to dust. Aside from these rugged features, the S5 is a heavyweight flagship with specs to match, including 2GB RAM, a quad-core 2.5 GHz processor and a 16-meg camera. There's a bevy of sensors, headlined by the heart rate monitor nestled below the camera lens.
Price: £570 | Samsung
Instead of going down the typical waterproof case route, Over Board has instead created a 100% waterproof bag that will fit in a whole array of tablets. Rounded corners and a padded back offer protection, a nifty slide lock mechanism ensures the bag is fully waterproofed and a clear rear lets you use the camera. Best of all – it floats.
Price: £27.99 | Over Board
Normally, when your phone meets water, things are not going to turn out well and you'll end up being out of pocket. Life Proof's Fre changes this, toughening up your iPhone 5s (there are also versions available for the 5c, iPad and Samsung's Galaxy range) with a rugged exterior, screen protector and a neoprene cover that sits over the TouchID sensor. It is waterproof (2 meters for up to 1 hour), dustproof, snow proof and shatterproof, making it great for clumsy folk, as well as extreme sports fans.
Price: £69.99 | LifeProof
Otterbox really knows how to make protective cases, and this it the toughest one yet. It'll withstand two tonnes of crushing, protects in 6 foot of water for 30 minutes and is completely dust and debris proof. Nothing is getting inside that outer coating. A screen protector covers the display, while a silicone bed nestles the rear of the devices for even more security.
Price: £50 | Otterbox
To show off the latest all-weather Walkman, Sony sold it housed inside a water bottle in a vending machine – a novel idea we have to say, shame this was limited to New Zealand. The MP3 player itself is built into a pair of earbuds, so just strap it on and you're ready to go. The 13.5 mm drivers provide a good hit of noise, there's a choice of 4GB or 8GB internal storage and it'll quick charge in just three minutes.
Price: £59 | Sony
More than just a waterproof case, this actually includes an extra rechargeable 2,200 mAh battery to give your iPhone that extra kick of juice when you're about to hit the water. You'll get water defence for up to three meters, along with dust and sand protection. One particularly interesting addition is that the battery can be removed and replaced, increasing the life span of the case.
Price: £99 | iBattz
Not trying to disguise its extremely rugged internals, the Tough goes all out with an industrial design that can take quite the beating. Waterproof for three feet for 30 minutes, sandproof and snowproof it also packs a mammoth 40-hour battery life. Thankfully, sound quality isn't skimped on, there's 360° sound, passive radiators and Core-X tech for better wireless streaming. Perfect for your beach parties, or more likely listening to some tunes in the pouring rain.
Price: $229 | Fugoo
Not only does this dinky cam feature a lengthy spec sheet including WiFi, a NIKKOR 5x optical zoom lens and a back-illuminated 16-megapixel CMOS sensor, it is fully waterproof down to an impressive 18 meters. There's also GPS,so you can track where all your most adventurous shots were taken and the mobile apps (for iOS and Android) let you quickly transfer snaps without needing a computer. A special underwater mode alters the white balance, for realistic results.
Price: £329 | Nikon
If you'd rather not bother with a case, why not go all out and pick up a waterproof smartphone, like this rugged version of Samsung's hugely popular Galaxy S4. In many ways, the S4 Active improves on the regular version, ditching that slimy plastic and replacing it with a new case that'll protect it in 1 meter deep water for 30 minutes. The camera is slightly worse though, at only 8-meg but the HD screen, speedy processor and garish Samsung TouchWiz UI are all the same.
Price: £369 | Samsung
These 100% waterproof buds will liven up any swim, giving you 8mm neodymium drivers and good bass response, while also being able to withstand an unlimited time under water - as long as you don't go below 3.6 meters. You'll get five sets of buds, letting you choose the best fit and the handy remote is great for skipping tracks.
Price: £49.99 | Surge
A great choice if you want to add some music to your bathroom (who doesn't?), but aren't fussed about complete waterproof protection. Along with offering Pure's typical range of DAB content and the PureMusic streaming service, you'll be able to stream tunes from a computer and connect your phone/mp3 player thanks to the aux input. It is splashproof, weather resistant and features a rechargeable battery.
Price: £149.99 | Pure
Much more than just a sphere of plastic that lights up, Sphero is in fact a smartphone controlled robot, great for gaming and Augmented Reality apps. It is also especially rugged, partly down to the colourful Nubby covers, but also due to the waterproof construction.
Price: £99.95 | Sphero
Suitable for over 400 models of compact camera, this housing lets you dive down to depths of 40m, but still keep control thanks to large buttons and an extra grippy handle. It is suitable for salty and fresh water, plus it also protects against fog, snow and sand.
Price: £147 | Seashell