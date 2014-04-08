Waterproof tech: Best rugged cases, cameras and phones

Previous Next 4/14

LifeProof Fre

Normally, when your phone meets water, things are not going to turn out well and you'll end up being out of pocket. Life Proof's Fre changes this, toughening up your iPhone 5s (there are also versions available for the 5c, iPad and Samsung's Galaxy range) with a rugged exterior, screen protector and a neoprene cover that sits over the TouchID sensor. It is waterproof (2 meters for up to 1 hour), dustproof, snow proof and shatterproof, making it great for clumsy folk, as well as extreme sports fans.

Price: £69.99 | LifeProof