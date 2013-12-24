The best Twitter apps to download 2014

Previous Next 4/10

Twitter (all platforms)

You haven't got time for Twitter really, have you? No. So grab TweetsPie, and you'll only ever see the top 21 tweets from your timeline, based on their number of retweets. You can only retweet and hide users -- if you want any more interaction beyond this quick burst at a glance style, look at just about any other client. But keep this installed alongside, because the homescreen widget is actually pretty handy to have around.

Free | TweetsPie