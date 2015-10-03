Best tech for your connected car

Previous Next 1/11

The best gear to connect to your car

In-car tech has come on a bit since the days when a single mixtape, an FM radio and a chewed up tourist map were the best available entertainment and navigation options available to the driving public.

Now the tech giants Google and Apple have set their sights on bringing in-car tech bang up to date, which in turn has forced the car manufacturers to follow suit, resulting in the tech componentry of the average family car rocketing. However, not everyone wants to nip out and buy the latest model in cash, so we've hunted far and wide to uncover ten glorious tech tools that'll bring super-connectivity to any car - though secretive lusting after a Porsche 918 hybrid is still allowed.

From the very latest in Apple Carplay and Android Auto integration, through to audio upgrades, head up displays, the humble satnav and futuristic safety devices, this is the definitive cream of car-connectable tech...

