Best motorcycle to buy: Meet 2015's hot new motorbikes
Fans of two-wheeled transport rejoice, as a brace of ballistic new bikes is set to hit showrooms soon
Quite simply put, this is the pinnacle of Kawasaki performance. A bike with a 988cc supercharged inline-four engine capable of producing a hot hatch-shaming 296bhp. The HR2 version is strictly for track use only as it lacks the required number plate, indicators and headlamps required for legal road riding in the UK but fear not, the HR2 is also a good indication of what we can expect from the upcoming H2 Ninja model. Kawasaki is being cagey about official performance figures but those in the know are suggesting this bike can break the 200mph barrier thanks to its aerodynamic bodywork and the sheer ferocity of the supercharged engine. Another notable addition includes a quickshifter fitted as standard, which allows riders to rapidly run through the gearbox without manually de-clutching. Expect to part with at least £50,000 for this track-only model but its road-going H2 sibling is expected to be far more affordable.
Price: £20,000 (est.) | Kawasaki
BMW is busy innovating in the world of cars with its i3 and i8 models but doesn't think the technological advancements end there. A new S1000RR sports bike will grace showrooms next year and it will feature the latest electronic wizardry, including Automatic Stability Control that reduces uncontrolled spin on the real wheels and a lean angle sensor, which adjusts braking force according to the angle of the motorcycle through a corner. This makes the 199bhp produced by the fiery 999cc water-cooled engine more accessible to those with little track experience. Three different driving modes - Rain, Sport and Race - also make riding in undesirable weather conditions slightly more, erm, desirable.
Price: £13,000 (est) | BMW Motorrad
Anyone who has seen Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman gallivanting around the globe on big BMWs during an episode of will likely have lusted after an adventurous motorcycle. The BMW GS model may well have sparked a craze for this kind of riding but they are mighty expensive, costing at least £13,000 for a basic model. Suzuki aims to bring the cost of globetrotting down with its V-Strom 650 XT model, a bike with the 68bhp 645cc engine required for tackling rough surfaces and the optional hard luggage any wannabe adventurer needs. The best bit is the rough and ready V-Strom is likely to cost in the region of £7,000, making it a veritable bargain compared to its German rival.
Price: £7,000 (est.) | Suzuki
Yamaha has recently affiliated itself with a motorcycle hipster movement that has seen resurgence of old cafe racer style bikes emerging from workshops and backstreets around the globe. The upcoming XJR1300 Racer is part of Yamaha's 'yard-built' series and sees a relatively old 1251cc air-cooled engine given a fresh new skin. Cafe racer aficionados will appreciate the single seat and carbon headlight cowl of this retro sports edition, while the 98bhp and 108Nm torque produced by the meaty powerplant will also ensure it properly shifts. A re-designed instrument panel cleans things up a bit around the handlebars and new Öhlins rear suspension improves the ride.
Price: TBA | Yamaha
A supermoto-style motorcycle, like the one pictured above, is arguably one of the best ways to zip around busy city centres. The upright riding position gives a great view of the road, the well-balanced chassis allows for the bike to be thrown in and out of snarled traffic and the bags of torque mean they are brilliant for blasting away from the lights. KTM has made its supermoto proposition even more tantalising by releasing an all-electric version for the first time. A 300V battery that's mated to a 16kW brushless motor drives the Freeride E-SM, meaning around 21bhp is available to the rider. There aren't any gears, simply twist and go, and even a 16-year-old on a basic A1 motorcycle licence can ride one. There's no news on range but the lithium-ion battery packs can be fully charged in 80 minutes and reach 80 per cent charge in just 50 minutes.
Price: £11,000 | KTM
Ducati has found a new lease of life under Audi ownership and it has decided to embrace its past with the release of four new retro models. Arguably the most interesting is the new Scrambler, a modern take on Ducati's 1960s dirt bike. At the heart of the new Scrambler is an 803cc air-cooled engine stolen from the Ducati Monster. But unlike its menacing street fighter sibling, the Scrambler engine is wrapped in gloriously retro addenda, such as a single front lamp that despite looking vintage boasts the latest LED technology. A full LCD unit also sits atop the bars to give the rider speed and vehicle information readouts, as well as controlling many of the ancillaries. It looks phenomenal and Ducati is confident its sleek frame and on-trend period styling will prove a hit with inner-city trendy types.
Price: £7,000 (est) | Ducati