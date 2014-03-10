The best MMO games

Previous Next 12/12

The Lord Of The Rings Online

Given the popularity of MMOs, a game of this type based on the works of J.R.R. Tolkien was pretty much inevitable. It's free-to-play although players willing to pay a subscription get perks and powers that are off-limits to others. According to its developer Turbine Inc, it's the third-most played MMO on the market.

The Lord Of The Rings Online | Free