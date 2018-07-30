The best Kodi VPN 2018

You've checked out our list for the best VPN and now you want to narrow it down to the best VPN for Kodi so you can get the best experience possible. You've come to the right place.

Or, if you're just looking into Kodi, it's a media player that makes watching anything on your TV and other devices super easy. While Kodi itself is legal as are many of its Add-ons, aka apps, there are some less by-the-book third party offerings out there. To keep you safe, in case you're not sure which is which, you're best served using a VPN.

A VPN will shield your location and details so that your privacy is kept. This will allow you to watch your Kodi box anywhere in the world as if you're viewing from any location you pick, giving you total freedom to enjoy the media you're playing. Since many of these VPN options work across devices you can use them not only on a Kodi box but also on other devices you have Kodi installed on.

The best VPN for Kodi 2018:

ExpressVPN is the best service out there right now when it comes to VPN offerings. This service covers over 148 locations and 94 countries with its 1800+ servers – all of which offer a high quality connection. The result is great speeds that are ideal for media playing on Kodi. Another Kodi positive is security which is super tight for superb levels of privacy. ExpressVPN uses 256-bit encryption with multiple protocol options which mean you can connect to even blocked sites that detect a VPN usually – yup, including Netflix. You've got at your fingertips OpenVPN via UDP, OpenVPN via TCP, L2TP - IPSEC, PPTP or SSTP protocol – all of which have zero log taking for even more security. All that comes with exceptional 24/7 customer care so you can chat on the phone or online instantly to solve any issues you may have setting up your Kodi device. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee so it's a great one to try even if you're not decided right away.

IPVanish is a fantastic VPN for Kodi as it's all about privacy and security, plus it'll save you a bit of money when compared to the super premium ExpressVPN option. Of course IPVanish operates a zero logs policy but it also spreads its server locations worldwide without costing you on speed – in fact we found improvements of up to 15 percent on our normal connection, perfect for Kodi. This is thanks to 40,000+ shared IPs and over 1,000 VPN servers, unlimited P2P traffic and ten simultaneous connections on offer. The result is that the company says this is the fastest VPN in the world. Clients for Windows, Mac, iOS and Android mean you can use this across devices too. While there is no free trial you do get a 7-day money-back guarantee so you can give it a try and see if it speeds up your Kodi experience, all while adding security.

VyprVPN is somehow even faster than the competition with download speeds of up to double that of our normal connection. That makes this a superb VPN option for Kodi as it works well for HD and 4K video streaming without any lag issues. While you get the usual wide range of server locations, 73 to be exact, as well as security protocols, VyprVPN also has its own Chameleon protocol. This aims to defeat VPN blocking and throttling to offer you the ultimate speed. On top of that you get a kill switch, NAT Firewall and Vypr's very own DNS solution. While there's no logging of traffic or online activities there is some for recording connection times and IP addresses. Grab a 3-day free trial to see how fast this gets your Kodi running before you decide if it's the VPN for you.

(Image credit: Nord)

NordVPN is a super secure VPN that's ideal for Kodi. This is largely thanks to a rather unique double VPN that Nord offers. This, as you'd imagine, routes you through two servers meaning your are hidden behind a double layer of encryption that nobody is getting through thanks to its 2048-bit encryption. You also get features like Onion over VPN, a CyberSec for blocking intrusive ads and malicious online threats, an auto kill switch and Smart Play to get around geo-restrictions for streaming services. Support runs across up to six devices and there's a DNS leak protection that'll work constantly to keep you safe. There are plenty of mobile and desktop clients you can use on top of your Kodi device and speeds across all are excellent, especially when over shorter distances. Get yourself a 3-day free trial and give it a go before you decide if this is your new favourite VPN.

(Image credit: TunnelBear)

TunnelBear is the best VPN for Kodi for those that like a simple service. The interface is beginner perfect as it keeps systems to a minimum so everything just works. But this can of course be a negative for those looking for deeper levels of controls and more complex features. The free TunnelBear offering still managed to offer speeds comparable to paid-for services, even better in the case of some local server connection. This free plan is capped though, with a top end of 500MB per month – so not ideal for the high data usage of most Kodi users. But you can add more data with 1GB and 5GB plans available. Security is great with all the usual protocols plus GhostBear, the company's own protocol to stop VPN blocking. While TunnelBear is free there are some great paid options that get you the peace of mind data and freedom that makes this perfect for Kodi.