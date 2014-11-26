By Max Parker
The best HTC One M8 cases and covers to buy 2015
Protect your brand new HTC One M8 with one of these tough cases
Two layered case with an impact resistant polycarbonate exoskeleton for improved protection, even if you're particularly prone to dropping your phone. A textured finish adds some much needed grip to the M8 and a neat kick-stand lets you sit back and enjoy some video.
£12.99 | Mobile Fun
Not so much a protective case, but one that changes the entire look of your HTC One M8. This skin has a titanium style, is made from top quality 3M vinyl and is resistant to water, so it won't come off when it starts to rain.
£10.99 | dbrand
Struggling to get through a whole day without reaching for the charger? This adds a good hit of protection, but also a 3,200 mAh battery to give you some extra juice. An LED indicator on the back lets you check the charge level, while the kickstand is great for going hands-free.
£24.99 | Brando
The HTC One M8 is a gorgeous looking device, but one drop on the pavement and it won't look quite so pretty. UAG's Scout boasts a nice looking metal insert and a TPU construction for improved protection. It comes with a screen protector too, so you can protect that HD display from picking up scratches.
£29.99 | UAG
The MTC One M8 is one of the most sculpted smartphones on the planet, and this very beauty attracts concrete rash with ease. The Tech 21 Impact Shell is lined with MoD-approved D3O (also used in body armour) and can be obtained in a pleasing variety of colours to stand out from the crowd. A smooth, glossy finish doesn't let the stunning stock HTC One M8 down, and adds minimal bulk. All win.
£24.99 | Tech 21 | Buy it now on Amazon
We weren't completely won over by HTC's retro Dot View case, but there's no denying that it does add an extra cool factor to an already pretty impressive device. The rows of dots on the front can display a myriad of notifications including time and weather, plus, if you're using the Sense SMS and Email apps, message alerts. A quick double tap on the case brings up these details and you can even swipe down to activate voice dialling. We would like it to fit a bit better when it's open, as it just sort of flaps around the back.
Price: £34.99 | HTC | Buy it now on Amazon
It wouldn't be a flagship smartphone launch without Otterbox wading in on the action with another addition to the super popular Commuter series. This version, specially designed for the M8, features a two piece design for improved protection and a self-adhesive screen protector to keep that crisp display scratch-free. You can also choose from a boat load of colours, for that personal touch.
Price: $39.99 | Otterbox | Buy it now on Amazon
If you're looking for a case that matches the design of the HTC One M8 then you can't go too far wrong with the Slim Armour from Spigen. The TPU construction boasts shock absorption, plus it is multi layered for even better protection. A specially designed opening for the BoomSound speakers is a nice touch and a UV coating means the colours won't fade after a few weeks in your pocket.
Price: $24.99 | Spigen | Buy it now on Amazon
Simple protection is sometimes all you need. The Barely There keeps the slim profile of the M8 in tact, but adds an easy to hold soft touch covering and should keep the beautiful device scratch free. The snap-on design means it's easy to pop on and off while full screen protection is also offered.
Price: £13 | Case Mate | Buy it now on Amazon
If you're clumsy and prone to dropping your phone, the good looks of the HTC One M8 may soon be a thing of the past. Step up the Impact Tactical case from Tech 21, which is created with a ruggedised TPU formula and lined with shock absorbing D3O impact material.
Price: £24.99 | Tech 21
The HTC One M8 is a beautifully designed device, but we can imagine it will start to lose those good looks after a few meetings with the pavement. This Naked case gives you the best of both worlds – it's clear, so you can still gaze upon those sexy curves, but it's also super strong thanks to a dual layered polycarbonate construction.
Price: £20 | Case Mate | Buy it now on Amazon