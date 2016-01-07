Best car tech from 2016's CES, which now stands for Car Excitement Show

Previous Next 1/12

Welcome to the CES car tech show

The Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas is the only place you'll see a man attempting to land a drone while demonstrating the latest hoverboard technology. It is also the only place you'll witness automotive manufacturers unveil little electric camper vans with exceedingly daft names.

Automotive used to be a tiny element of this gigantic, annual tech fest but since the advent of autonomous driving and ultra-intelligent in-car entertainment systems, Vegas is now a bona fide motor show, with many manufacturers using it as an opportunity to give us punters a glimpse into the future.

The whole self-driving thing is still a huge talking point, with mass-market brands announcing that they will join the race this year, while smart solutions to keep us entertained on these long and boring autonomous drives seem to be the flavour of the day.

So it was a show packed with all-electric race cars, amazing infotainment systems and self-driving oddities. Here are our automotive highlights, condensed for your reading pleasure...

• You want the best SUVs money can buy? We got 'em!

• And just for the hell of it, our favourite supercars, too