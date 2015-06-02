By Spencer Hart
Best Android Wear watch faces 2015
We've got the best free and paid-for watch faces to personalise your wearable
The Google Play Apps Store is brimming with thousands of third party watch faces, but it can be a minefield, with some amazing, and some awful designs out there.
To help guide you through the high and lows of horology, here are T3's favourite faces ready to adorn yourwrist.
Who wouldn't want PAC-MAN on their watch? No-one, that's who.
If you need any extra reasons to download this, PAC-MAN constantly races around the dial, devouring power-pellets, ghosts and fruit.
You'll being looking at your watch just for a slice of retro awesomeness.
Best for: RetroGamers
Price:£0.63
Specialized is a great watch face for bike enthusiasts, it featurestonnes of accurate information, including weather, wind speed/direction, precipitation intensity, and both sunrise and sunset times.
Of course, it's not just great for cyclists, it also looks smart and is useful informationfor any commuters.
The watch face looks best in its black form, but there's also the option for different colour displays, such as red, lime green and turquoise (to match your lycra jersey).
Best for: Cyclists
Price: Free
If you've got Google Fit installed on your Android device then you should also have the Google Fit smartwatch face.
As well as telling the time on a nice sporty analoguewatch face, it also contains a dial which shows how close you are to your fitness goal.
Very helpful for the fitness addicts amongst us.
Best for: Fitness fans
Price: Free
Put the solar system on your wrist with the Planets watch face, featuring rotating planets around the dial.
The face is compatible on both square and circular smartwatch displays, and uses an analogue face to convey the time.
Planets also features"Carl the Comet", a fast orbiting dot around the outside of the device.
Best for: Astronomers
Price: Free
If numbers confuse you then the Flash Clock could be perfect. The face is filled with letters, but only the necessary ones light up, simply read out what the face is saying, for example 'It is four o clock'.
It's great if you want to quickly tell someone the roughtime (it only works in 5-minute intervals), but telling the precise time is slightly more difficult.
The colour scheme is fully customisable, and you can also set it to show the date.
Best for: People who don't like numbers
Price: Free
Inky is a simple and minimal watch face. It's colourful and cartoonish with its predefined tessellated triangles.
It contains a dark and light backgrounds and we think it looks rather nice on both round and square watch faces.
Best for: People who like cartoons and primary colours
Price: £0.72
If you're after a design with a nice floral aesthetic, then look no further than Springtime.
It's a simple analogue or digital face that also shows the day and date.
The best feature is the attractive pastel watch faces, which change according to the day of the week.
Best for: People who like flowers and pastel colours
Price: £1.02
The Moustache watch face may have a silly name, but it actually (surprisingly) looks really smart and also includes some nice features.
The face includes light and dark themes, for both day and night time-telling, and a nicely designed ambient mode. The standard dial also has a phone and watch battery level.
The watch features a tonne of cutomisation options, including different logos, hour marks and notifications.
Best for: People who like to look smart
Price: Free
Just a Minute watch face is a really snazzy idea that instantly shows you how many minutes it is past the hour.
It's perfect for those who like to count down the minutes until leaving time.
Of course, it also shows you what hour it is, and the time and date with a simple and clean aesthetic.
Best for: Punctuality people
Price: Free
Timris a simple, colourful design that features a scrolling second timer along the bottom of the watch face.
The designers have managed to make it look exactly like Google's OS by implementing material design, and as well as implementing a clean digital time, Timralso includes the day and date, which is always extremely useful.
Best for: People who like timing things
Price: Free
BE@RBRICK, for those of you who were unaware, is a popular figure in the 'Toy Art' scene.
This watch face shows the digital time in a 3D/Parallax effect outline of the bear's face. So... what's not to like?
To keep the face designclean, the date will only appear when you shake the watch, which is a nice little feature.
Best for: Japanse Toy Art fans (quite niche, we know)
Price: Free