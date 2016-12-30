T3's tech of 2016: the team review the year and choose their favourite gadgets

What a year, eh?

2016 was bloody awful for a load of reasons, however, in the world of tech it was a bumper year and we've had an absolute blast testing out some super products here at T3 Towers.

Of course, there have been duds. Who could forget the Samsung Note 7, a phone that was so hyped and, T3 included, so well received initially, only to literally explode mere weeks after release?

Overall though, 2016 has been stuffed with top tech and great gadgets. Here team T3 pick their favourites...

Duncan Bell - Lifestyle Editor

Amazon Echo Dot - Alexa is the first 'digital assistant' I've felt comfortable talking to, and a Dot, paired with Spotify or Amazon Music Unlimited, plugged into some suitably meaty wireless speaker, is perhaps the ultimate music player and radio. It's also definitely the all-time best, high-tech kitchen timer and clock.

Trainer by Gibson Ti100 - This is the tech I used the most in 2016. Both lightweight and perfectly weighted for running/cycling/exercising in, everything about these Bluetooth headphones has been thought through. The button placement, fit and audio quality are all exemplary.

Bose QC35 - QC35 is the absolute bollocks. Comfortable, great sound, looooong battery life… But the real killer is the background noise blocking. I once went in a bar listening to quiet music on the QC35, took 'em off and there was a f**king RAVE going on that I hadn't even noticed.

Spencer Hart - Mobile Tech Editor

DJI Mavic - Consumer drones are incredibly advanced and very fun, but widely impractical. This year DJI changed that by taking its market leading software/hardware combo and shrinking it down into this pint-sized foldable marvel. Small enough to fit in a small backpack, the DJI Mavic is the best drone we’ve ever tested. Period.

Google Pixel - It may not be a stunner, but the Google Pixel sure as hell packs a punch. Designed by Google and powered by Google, this smartphone really is the complete package. It packs an amazing camera, and offers one of the best Android experiences money can buy.

Dan Grabham - Editor

HP Spectre - My favourite laptop of the year without doubt. The new MacBook Pro is pretty awesome but I'm a sucker for portability so the super light Spectre is a super choice aside from the slightly disappointing display. The latest version of the Dell XPS 13 is right up there, too, as is the 2016 spin on the 12-inch MacBook which I really do covet.

Naim MuSo Qb - Winning Audio Product of the Year at the T3 Awards is no mean feat. This compact box may be a little expensive compared to better-known rivals, but this is a superbly designed wireless music system that sounds terrific and works brilliantly with Spotify Connect, AirPlay and Bluetooth (plus more).

Sky Q - It's been a big year for Sky, with the launch of Sky Q, experimental Sky VR and the move to Ultra HD. Sky Q can take a little while to get used to, but once you're over that hurdle it's fantastic - especially for multi-room.

Robert Jones - Features Editor

PS4 Pro - When this was first revealed by Sony in September I almost laughed at its comical triple-tier design. However, comedic design aside, the PS4 Pro went on to absolutely win me over, knocking it right out the park while on review. The power and gaming performance delivered for the cost is just staggering, offering elite 4K, HDR gaming at a fraction of the cost of the PC alternative.

2017 Nissan GT-R - When I drove this earlier in the year it absolutely knocked my socks off. Outrageous power, which is par for the course with the iconic GT-R, was combined with some really well-thought out refinements to deliver a vehicle that you could legitimately drive to work in everyday, before heading off to the racetrack at the weekend to tear it up. A jet fighter of a car.