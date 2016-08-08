T3 Style, August 2016: roll into late summer in style and on trend

Previous Next 1/11

Introduction

As we enter the back end of summer, a summer that if we are being honest has been poor, it is more important than ever to not only dress appropriately but also stylishly, as there's no excuse for not looking your best, despite the mood-dampening weather.

Here then is a selection of clothes, bags, watches, shoes and more to carry you through August and beyond. We've got some really nice kit in here this month, so we're sure you'll find inspiration somewhere.

Enjoy!