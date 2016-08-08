By Robert Jones
T3 Style, August 2016: roll into late summer in style and on trend
Native Youth, Air Support, Jeffery West, Lanvin, Hammond & Co., Taylor Morris, Nike and more make the list
As we enter the back end of summer, a summer that if we are being honest has been poor, it is more important than ever to not only dress appropriately but also stylishly, as there's no excuse for not looking your best, despite the mood-dampening weather.
Here then is a selection of clothes, bags, watches, shoes and more to carry you through August and beyond. We've got some really nice kit in here this month, so we're sure you'll find inspiration somewhere.
Enjoy!
We kick things off this month with this polo shirt from French fashion giantLanvin. A short sleeve cotton shirt with a just lovely black and yellow striped design, flat breast pocket and hidden button placket, this polo evokes hazy summer days, however does so with a modern, formal edge. Black, as ever, seems to be in this season, and is used really well here.
Price: £195| Buy Lanvin Black & Yellow Slim Fit Polo Shirt
And talking of black running through summer 2016, these new retro Nikes are very smart. Inspired by the company's tennis shoes of the 1980s, the Match Classic's deliver a leather upper, heel counter, toe perforations for breathability and a rubber outsole with herringbone pattern for maximum traction. Combined, these factors create a sporty and tech-filled pair of shoes for everyday wear with just a dash of urban.
Price:£80 | BuyNike Match Classic
Stylish, quasi-formal and - most importantly during these humid summer months - comfortable, these wool-mix trousers from Native Youthare just super. With a jogger waistband and slim leg, the trousers include self-fabric draw cords and branded cord ends, as well as a buttoned rear pocket. They look just as good partnered with pumps as with more formal shoewear too.
Price:£50 | BuyNative Youth Surge Trouser
We return to Lanvin for our next item this month, with this modern, city-slicker, "Spider" Rucksack beautifully blending smooth calfskin and nylon to excellent effect. Inside you'll find a dedicated zipped laptop compartment in the back, as well as a front zip pocket, two flat smartphone pockets and, back outside, a brace of side pockets with poppers and leather straps. Oh, and it of course comes with Lanvin's exclusive and stand-out embroidered spider design too.
Price:£970 |BuyLanvin "Spider" Rucksack
This classy number from Kit and Ace delivers everything you want from a active t-shirt, notably freedom of movement and good ventilation, which during the hotter months is essential. Indeed, a ribbed neckline and raglan sleeves move with the wearer, while hidden vents in the sleeves ensure that they stay cool too. Two colour schemes are available, with this white and grey variant T3's pick.
Price:£80 |BuyKit and Ace Air Support Raglan Tee
A fabulously English watch, the Oxford Hawksmoor from Harold Pinchbeck combines a simple aesthetic with characteristic Oxford flair to create an elegant timepiece for the late summer and autumnal months. In terms of features and build, the watch comes with an above-average 41mm in diameter face - which makes it both stand out on the wrist and makes it easy to read - a swiss-made quartz movement, a sapphire glass cover and a sleek, stainless steel case.
Price:£1199 | Buy Harold Pinchbeck Oxford Hawksmoor
Just because there have been few bright and sunny days this summer doesn't mean shorts have been left obsolete. Far from it, with the humidity staying high and the forcast looking better for August and September in England (as usual), there are plenty more opportunities to bare some flesh. These grey basketweaves from Rocha John Rocha therefore fit the bill nicely, combining a cargo style and zip fly with a whopping seven pockets for a casual look with super carrying potential.
Price:£36 |Buy RJR Big and Tall Grey Basketweave Cargo Shorts
This navy mac-style coat from Patrick Grant's Hammond & Co. collection is how you deal with Britain's frequent summer showers, with the tailored fit, smart lines, neat button fastenings and blue, checked print lining helping you stay stylish as well as protected. For when the temperatures inevitably drop in autumn, the coat also features an installable/removable throat tab as well for extra warmth. Equally wearable to work as to as a night on the town.
Price:£125 |Buy Hammond & Co. Navy Shower Resistant Tailored Mac Coat
Jeffery West is usually a safe pair of hands when it comes round to men's shoes and this season, while not vintage, still doesn't disappoint, with a number of super sharp and stylish shoes on offer. These delightful numbers deliver a dark navy shoe with chevron toe punch detail and a stand-out laser cut Spitfire on the side. The contrasting red interior and leather sole complete the look, which is bright, luxurious and nouveau-British.
Price:£375 |Buy Jeffery West Moon 'Spitfire' Gibson
And finally this month we have these on-trend sunglasses from British sunglasses manufacturer Taylor Morris. The Explorers are a new-style pair of gold aviators with titanium nose pads, mirrored lenses, a black rubber support bar and, in a lovely design touch, ivory horn coloured acetate ear tips. Summery and stylish, these sunglasses are right at home while jet-setting or relaxing after work with friends in a beer garden.
Price:£150 |Buy Taylor Morris Explorer