T3 Hot 100 2015: The Best Music Tech

Get ready for this year's T3 Hot 100

By

1/10
Music Fidelity Merlin 1

Music Fidelity Merlin 1

The Merlin 1 is a pretty neat (and powerful) home audio system, combining a Bluetooth streamer with digital amplifier,turntable and custom speakers.

£1,300 | Musical Fidelity

2/10
Skoog

Skoog

Ideal for children or those unable to play normal musical instruments, the Skoog lets you make music by prodding, twisting and thwacking. It's wipe clean, too.

£379.95 | Skoog Music

3/10
Samsung Wam

Samsung Wam

The Samsung WAM – Wireless Audio Multiroom – is the umbrella term for Sammy's speaker products and hub, designed for high-quality, er, multiroom audio. Set-up is made as simple as possible and you can stream from just about anything via iOS or Android.

£50 Hub, Speakers from £160 | Samsung

4/10
Tidal

Tidal

Tidal gives music-lovers a new kind of streaming experience, with lossless 1411kbps files, enabling you to listen to your favourite tracks at CD quality over the web. Nice.

£19.99 per month | Tidal

5/10
Wharfedale 200 Diamond Speaker

Wharfedale 200 Diamond Speaker

Losing yourself in a Brian Wilson-esque quest for perfect sound is never a good look. Nor will it do your wallet any favours.These speakers, however, strike the perfect balance. They won't leave you penniless, but will make Pet Sounds sound perfect.

From £199.95 per pair | Wharfedale

6/10
B&O Resurgence

B&O Resurgence

Whilst Bang & Olufsen continues to develop high-end audio kit for the home(see the luscious BeoSound Moment, for example) it's the BeoPlay (or B&O Play, if you like) range that has really seen the company soar in the last year. The BeoPlay A2 Bluetooth speaker being a slickly designed, portable yet powerful device – has become the company's fastest-ever selling product. Its range of high-quality headphones, including the noise-cancelling wireless H8s, also impress, as does the brand new Beolit 15. B&O is at the forefront of designer tech.

£Varies | BEOPLAY

7/10
Naim Mu-So

Naim Mu-So

Naim has a solid reputation for creating fantastic home audio systems – and its Mu-so is no exception. Looking like Batman's home music system, it streams from your phone, tablet or laptop. And it has more connections than a record label bigwig. As you'd expect, it sounds sweet as.

£895 | NAIM

8/10
PS Music

PS Music

Big S has binned its Music Unlimited service and replaced it with PlayStation Music, a new service with Spotify at its heart. Link accounts to stream tunes while playing games.

Spotify - £9.99 per month | Due Spring

9/10
Cambridge Audio CX Series

Cambridge Audio CX Series

Audiophile-grade sound meets cutting-edge minimalist design with Cambridge Audio's latest range of network streamers, amps and AV receivers. Beautiful, with the sound quality to match.

£Varies | Cambridge Audio

10/10
Get the T3 Hot 100 issue FREE!

Get the T3 Hot 100 issue FREE!

Subscribe to T3 on your iPad, iPhone, or Android device and you'll get T3's annual Hot 100 issue completely FREE!

Get it on iTunes | Get it on Android

Latest

You might also like

View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.