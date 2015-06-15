What happened at Le Mans 2015 - T3 Blog

Previous Next 1/15

1. Introduction

When Nissan offered to take T3 down to Le Mans for a weekend of driving, racing and fine dining we jumped at the chance, packed our bags, and headed down to Dover.

Then were told we'd be leaving in three weeks and catching the Eurostar from Folkstone.

So we waited around for a bit, and on Thursday (11 June) met the Nissan team at a hotel in Maidstone.

We left our cars in the hotel car park (locked and empty, before you try anything), and took a look around the fleet of cars we'd be driving to Le Mans