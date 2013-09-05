Sony SmartWatch 2 vs Samsung Galaxy Gear

Previous Next 3/5

Samsung Galaxy Gear vs Sony SmartWatch 2: Features

Samsung Galaxy Gear

When an incoming message requires more than a quick glance, users can simply pick up their Samsung Galaxy devices and a clever Smart Relay feature will instantly reveal the full content on the screen of that second device. Another impressive feature is Memographer. The Gear comes loaded with a 1.9 megapixel camera on the outside of the wrist strap that lets you capture photos and video on the move with a single swipe down on the screen, followed by a tap.

The Gear lets you make and answer calls without touching your phone, with speaker and microphone positioned in the wrist strap as part of the clasp. There's also S-Voice control. There's also fitness features, including a useful pedometer.

Sony SmartWatch 2

The Android 4.0-toting watch connects to your smartphone via Bluetooth 3, with one-touch NFC pairing. You can use the screen to answer or reject calls, you can't actually take them through the watch as there's no speaker or microphone, so you'll have to take your phone out for that, or hook up a Bluetooth headset.

According to Sony, they'll be around 400 apps available at at launch includeing a lot of the big names that you'd expect, like Facebook and Twitter.