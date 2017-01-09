The best ski goggles, helmets, gloves and wearables to hit the slopes

Previous Next 1/22

Introduction

Winter isn't all that great - it's cold, dark and never ending, yet there is one particular plus point: the ski season. There's nothing quite like the first run down the fresh piste, snow cascading hence from your skis or board as you effortlesly dodge oncoming trees and clueless beginners. But there's more to skiing than just sitting on the first-morning lift, there's also impressing your fellow skiiers with some serious get-up.

If you're hitting the slopes this season, we've got your back. And your head. And, er, hands. Because from the best ski goggles to helmets and gloves, with a few other wearables thrown in for good measure, we've sorted your ski season with the best gear money can buy.

From goggles with built-in HUDs to gloves with built-in heating systems, this is the ultimate list of ski gear you need in your alpine life.

Along with big hitters, we've also got some other kit, like smartwatches and full-body protection. So, ditch that multi-coloured ski suit from 1987 and upgrade your winter wardrobe right now.

In this list we'll be starting off with the top protective specs, if you're after high-tech headware skip to page six, if gloves are what you're after head to page 11, and finally if you're after ski-related tech and other wearables page 16 is your best bet.