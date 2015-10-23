How to set up Windows 10 for gaming

Previous Next 1/9

Set up Windows 10 for gaming

Microsoft has returned to Windows gaming with a vengeance in Windows 10. It's upgraded DirectX to version 12, which finally allows it to talk to your graphics card using more than one processor core. This means future games supporting DirectX 12 (as well as current games updated to support it) will run much quicker and be more responsive.

Other improvements centre around the new Xbox app, designed to link your PC with your Xbox for streaming games, reviewing your gaming history and staying in touch with your mates on the Xbox live platform. You can even use it as a remote control for your Xbox One's media content.

These new features are all well and good, but there are a few steps you should follow to make sure Windows 10 is set up for gaming heaven – read on to find out what you need to know.