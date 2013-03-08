Samsung Galaxy S4: Features in pictures

Previous Next 9/10

Samsung Galaxy S4 pictures: Share

Sharing is big theme for the S4 integrating S Translator to email Chat-On and messaging making it easier to communicate with your international buddies by converting speech to text. On top of that you can now do dual and 3-way video calls, share content on your screen Note-style and annotation that you've made to documents. In the multimedia realms you can pair up to eight Samsung Galaxy S4 devices via NFC to play the same song and for gamers you can also indulge in some multiplayer action with games like Asphalt 7 and Gun Bros 2 over Samsung's own Wi-Fi technology.