By Michael Sawh
Samsung Galaxy S4: Features in pictures
Official Galaxy S4 pictures of the Android heir-apparent
Jumping from a 4.8-inch display to an almost Note-like 5-inch Full HD Super AMOLED display, the S4 promises 441 ppi which should mean a massive jump in terms of clarity for what is already one of the brightest and most vibrant smartphone displays on the market. The new Adapt sound and Adapt display tech will also change the screen and sound settings to suit whether you are watching a video or reading an article on the web.
Bigger screen aside, the Galaxy S4 which will be available in white and black, at 130g is slightly lighter than the S3 (133g) and has the same height and width dimensions. At 7.9mm thick it's significantly slimmer than the Galaxy S3 but not quite as thin as the iPhone 5.
Sporting a new 13-Megapixel rear-facing camera with full HD 1080p video recording capabilities, there's also a jump back up to 2-Megapixel front-facing camera to take care of all your video chatting. Adopting some of the features introduced with the Samsung Galaxy camera including the interface, there is now a dual shot mode which essentially takes two separate photos which can then be merged.
On the filming front there's dual recording to shoot two video simultaneously a new Cinema Photo mode which lets you select which video shots to stay dynamic and still which you can then turn into your very own ready-made GIF.
Out of the box the S4 will be running on a skinned version of Android 4.2.2 Jelly Bean which is the latest version of the mobile OS which arrived on some handsets last month and brings some minor updates but users will be most interested in the key features announced in Android 4.2 which include Photo Sphere and Daydream.
With speculation last month that the S4 could run on a 1.9 quad core Qualcomm Snapdragon 600 processor the architecture aimed at mid to high end smartphones will feature in the handset but for UK owners a 1.6GHz EXYNOS 5 Octo-Core processor officially announced by Samsung last month will be powering the performance with 2GB of RAM to help take care of multitasking.
Building on some of the Air features introduced on the Samsung Galaxy Note 2 you can now access Air View using your finger by hovering it roughly 2cm off the screen to preview videos or details inside applications like email and calendars without launching them. There is also Air Gesture to scroll up and down while browsing or wave your hand to navigate through your phone or accept a call.
Samsung has revealed a trio of intriguing new features that we are sure are going to get a mixed response as to how useful they will actually be. First up is SmartPause which essentially halts any video you are watching when you look away from the screen and Smart Scroll which lets you browse through content by tilting the device.
Sharing is big theme for the S4 integrating S Translator to email Chat-On and messaging making it easier to communicate with your international buddies by converting speech to text. On top of that you can now do dual and 3-way video calls, share content on your screen Note-style and annotation that you've made to documents. In the multimedia realms you can pair up to eight Samsung Galaxy S4 devices via NFC to play the same song and for gamers you can also indulge in some multiplayer action with games like Asphalt 7 and Gun Bros 2 over Samsung's own Wi-Fi technology.
One for serious networking folk and travellers, this new feature uses the camera tech to translate text on menus and books or read QR codes and can actually view a business card and know exactly what information it needs to pick out and keep.