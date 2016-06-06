10 iconic handsets that make us nostalgic about when phones were fun

Previous Next 1/11

Introduction

Long before iDevices, phablets, quad-core processors, multiple gigs of RAM and 4K displays, phones were pretty rubbish.

Here at T3 we're nostagic for the days when you longed for your 12-month upgrade to come round, so you could get the latest shiny features, Colour screens! Cameras! Pointless sliding panels! It was all so, well, fun!

From the iconic Motorola DynaTAC, the first commercially available phone, to Nokia's almost legendary 3310, T3 takes a trip down mobile phone memory lane.