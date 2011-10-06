Powerful tech: Mightiest gadgets on planet Earth

Previous Next 4/16

Brokk Demolition Robot

Destroying a building is a task best undertaken from very far away. That’s where Brokk’s remote-controlled demolition robots come in handy. At the compact end of the scale is the 50 (pictured), able to pass through 60cm doorways and packing a surprising punch. At the other end of the scale is the Brokk 800, a real bruiser of a robot with a reach of 10 metres, a 45kW motor and weighing in at two and a half tonnes. We’re tempted to smash up our own homes just for the reward of seeing these ‘bots in action, but for now we’re glued to the YouTube demos.

