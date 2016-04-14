Pimp my mobility scooter: 10 best gadgets for seniors

Previous Next 2/11

Just5 CP10S mobile phone

When it comes to technology designed with the senior citizen in mind, there are few factors as important as a means of contacting the outside world. Thing is, most modern mobile phones are often so obsessed with being smart they're often too obtuse and unintuitive for older users. So it's comforting to learn that some companies are designing phones that drop out all those unnecessary features in favour of an easy-to-use experience.

The CP10S from Just5 is one such device. In terms of performance, it would still look dated in 1999, but that doesn't matter one jot. It has giant buttons that are colour coded to make them easier to see and use, a nice loud speaker and a super handy SOS button on the back.