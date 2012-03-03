By Kieran Alger
Peugeot 3008 Hybrid4: World’s first hybrid diesel car tested
Testing the in-car tech inside the world’s first hybrid diesel
Testing the in-car tech inside the world’s first hybrid diesel
It's a 29er… but only when you want it to be
By Duncan Bell •
The best mountain bikes, whether you want to hit trail centre blue runs or go freeriding in the Alps
By Rich Owen •
Protect the paint and give it a deep, showroom shine with these top waxes and polishes
By Alistair Charlton •
Get super deals on the latest dash cams
By Spencer Hart •
The best USB, UBS-C, and iPhone chargers for your car
By Alistair Charlton •
Plug 'n' play: bring your ICE up to date with the best Android Auto compatible head units for older vehicles
By Leon Poultney •
Apple CarPlay isn’t just for those who can afford the latest premium SUV, as nearly all motors can be brought bang up to date with a new head unit
By Leon Poultney •
Follow this advice to keep your car maintained during the coronavirus lockdown
By Alistair Charlton •
Everything you need to know about Halfords and Halfords Autocentres
By Spencer Hart •
Feature-packed dash cam was announced at CES 2020
By Alistair Charlton •
T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.