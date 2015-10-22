How to customise the Windows 10 Start menu

Previous Next 1/9

Beef up the Windows 10 Start menu

The return of the Start menu in Windows 10 will have provoked one of two responses: welcome relief if you've upgraded from Windows 8.1, or 'meh' if you stuck with Windows 7. There's no doubt Microsoft made a big mistake dropping it from Windows 8, and its return is long overdue, but that doesn't mean it's perfectly set up for your personal tastes.

The Start menu is effectively split into two, with the right-hand pane's tile-based layout effectively replacing the old Windows 8 Start screen. It can start to look ugly as you pin program shortcuts to it, but there are plenty of ways in which you can tweak its look and functionality to better suit your needs.

In this tutorial we'll reveal what those options are, plus reveal how to customise the lesser known 'Quick Access' menu that appears when you right-click the Start button.