London Olympics 2012: Best rowing machines

Whether you're looking to keep fit or give your rowing skills a serious boost, the following rowing machines will help you on your path to success

We may not be top dog in the world of sport but if us Brits know one thing, it's how to row. Sure, it may look easy, but handling those oars requires some serious core strength - and then some. And with the 2012 Olympics here, now's a better time than any to get involved in one of our nation's most enduring sports. Taking this into account, T3 unveils six of the best rowing machines 2012 has to offer.

Best for… Olympians

Concept 2 Model E

Machine of choice for the national team and the best-selling rowing machine in the world, this has a low maintenance nickel-plated chain, quiet flywheel and large monitor

£1315.00, www.concept2shop.co.uk



Best for… Purists

WaterRower

Carved from sustainable wood, the WaterRower provides a natural rowing experience, with mini oars pulled through the water drum at the end of the machine with each stroke.

from £749, www.waterrower.co.uk



Best for… naturalists

Oartec Simulator from WaterRower

WaterRower's Oartec lets you simulate the full range of movement and rotation used when in a boat, allowing users to switch quickly between the rowing side and sculling positions.

£2,500, www.waterrower.co.uk/oartec

Best for… budget

Horizon Oxford 2

The Horizon Oxford 2 air resistance rower measures your time, strokes, distance travelled, calories burned, rowing tempo and plenty more, while not breaking the bank.

£499, www.fitness-superstore.co.uk

Best for… lifelong training

Fluid Rower E520

The E-520 Fluid Rower offers a natural catch and resistance through the stroke along with 20 levels of patented variable resistance; fast becoming the rower of choice for many gyms.

£1479, www.firstdegreefitness.com





Best for… small households

Tunturi Performance R60

Solid and easily stored by folding, the drag control from the hand grips combined with the heart rate-based control gives you a proper workout. There are eight preset programmes and a quick-start function.

£899.00, www.tunturi.com



