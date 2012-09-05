Nokia Lumia 920 Specs: 8 Things you need to know

The lowdown on Nokia's first Windows Phone 8 smartphone

By

1/3

2/3

3/3

Latest

You might also like

View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.