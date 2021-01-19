Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37 vs Adidas SL20: which is the best everyday running trainer?

The best running shoes have never been unpopular but they are in ever-so-high demand since the early days of the original lockdown. And while most people like to discuss the controversy that surrounds high-stack running shoes such as the Nike Vaporfly ZoomX NEXT% , admittedly, what people should really be concerned about is this question: which is the best everyday running trainer?

And when it comes to everyday running trainers, the most popular options are still Nike and Adidas shoes, despite the abundance of great trainers from other brands, such as the brilliant Brooks Hyperion Tempo or the Asics Novablast . Nevertheless, if the debate is about the best Nike running shoes vs the best Adidas running shoes for training, the real question should be which one of these is the best: Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37 vs Adidas SL20?

(Image credit: Nike)

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37 vs Adidas SL20: the tech

The Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37 is a brilliant running trainer. Nike reduced the full-size Air Zoom pockets since the last iteration of the shoes, which makes the Peg 37 more stable than ever. The shoes also use the React foam, a more resilient and sturdy compound, compared to the ZoomX, the latter which is used in Nike racing shoes. The ‘translucent’ mesh upper provides a great fit and follows the contour of the foot well.

The Adidas SL20 was released early 2020 and went completely under the radar of most runners. A real shame, as the SL20 is an amazing yet affordable running trainer that uses Adidas’ newest innovation, the Lightstrike foam which is more responsive and lighter than the popular Boost midsole used in the Ultraboost series. Much like many other lightweight running shoes on the market, the SL20 uses a lightweight mesh upper that doesn’t add much to the overall weight but locks the foot down properly and provides a secure fit.

(Image credit: Adidas)

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37 vs Adidas SL20: the design

Both Nike and Adidas trainers are popular with sneakerheads and looking at the Pegasus 37, one can understand why. It feels like that designers at Nike can whisk up the most handsome shoes without even trying. The Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37 looks sleek, curvy with a not-so-subtle swoosh added to the lateral side. The default white colourway might be slightly off-putting for people, though, as it can get dirty pretty quickly.

On the other hand, the Adidas SL20 is not the most unique-looking running shoe out there. It's not ugly and certainly has more style than some other trainers (looking at you, black ASICS Gel-Nimbus 21) but not quite as much as the Pegasus 37. At least it's available in 12 different colours so everyone can make sure the colour of their Adidas SL20 matches the rest of their running attire.

(Image credit: Nike)

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37 vs Adidas SL20: ergonomics

The React foam does a great job in providing excellent energy returns when running in the Nike Pegasus 37. Better still, the shoes provide a wide forefoot platform to land on and the Air Zoom pockets work well to kick you off the ground in an explosive fashion. The Pegasus 37 has a more rigid midsole construction than the Adidas SL20, which doesn’t mean it’s actually firm, only comparatively. The upper is tight, but not in a bad way; the foot feels securely locked down when running.

The Adidas SL20 is flexible, springy and light. The Lightstrike midsole bends where it needs to bend and allows runners to change direction fast and effortlessly. Stride-control is further enhanced thanks to Continental rubber outsole: it feels almost like wearing track spikes on the road.

(Image credit: Adidas)

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37 vs Adidas SL20: verdict

It’s extremely hard to recommend one of these shoes over the other. They both have a lot of merit to them and you can’t go wrong with either. Taking the price into consideration – an important factor for most – we would recommend the Adidas SL20 over the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37. The SL20 can often be bought for around $70/£60 and for that price, you get a brilliant running trainer that rivals shoes twice the price of these.

That said, the Nike Pegasus 37 is not an expensive running shoe either but definitely more costly than the SL20. It is also a tad bit firmer but also more supportive, so we would recommend it for runners who tend to pronate a bit and people who appreciate a bit more underfoot cushioning.