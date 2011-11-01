New Smartphones 2011: Which one do you want for Christmas?

Previous Next 1/1

With Christmas nearing on the horizon, buying a brand new smartphone will be on the festive lists for many. But which of the latest phones warrants the full attention of your wallet? iPhone 4S? Galaxy Nexus? HTC Titan? It's time to have your say...

Ignore it at your peril, Christmas is on its way and while it's time to start thinking about what Christmas gifts to buy for friends and family, more importantly, it's time to decide what you want to have nestling under the tree with a big yellow bow tied around it.

With the arrival of the iPhone 4S, the Ice Cream Sandwich packing Galaxy Nexus and a slew of new Windows Phone 7 Mango phones, it's fair to say that smartphones will be amongst the big sellers this Yuletide. What we want to know is, if you had to choose from the latest handsets, which one would you love to have?

Cast your vote below and let us know which new smartphone you would like for Christmas. Need some help deciding? Check the videos above to take a closer look at the hottest new handsets.

Which new smartphone do you want for Christmas?

