Best gadgets and technology at CES 2012

Previous Next 42/50

Best Tablets 2012: Toshiba Excite X10 tablet

Toshiba Excite X10 tablet

Tosh kicked off its CES 2012 announcements by showing off its Android 4.0-toting Excite X10 tablet that is the world’s slimmest slate at just 7.7mm thin. Aside from its slender looks, the Excite X10 packs a tough Gorilla Glass coated display and is powered by a TI OMAP 4420 1.2GHz dual-core processor. There’s also front (5MP) and rear-facing (2MP) cameras on board and comes in 16GB and 32GB models.

Price: $529 (£343) for 16GB model and $599 (£388) for 32GB edition

Due: TBC

Link: Toshiba