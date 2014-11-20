Los Angeles 2014: The best, hottest, conceptest cars
Cutting-edge drivetrains! Innovative tech! Eye-catching styling! Welcome to tomorrow's world (of cars)
Cutting-edge drivetrains! Innovative tech! Eye-catching styling! Welcome to tomorrow's world (of cars)
Despite packing some seriously angular concept car looks, the Toyota Mirai will actually go into production. Its futuristic intentions and merely skin deep, as the innovative hydrogen powerplant looks set to shake up the way we refuel our vehicles. Twin high-pressure hydrogen tanks that reside beneath the car power a permanent electric magnet motor, which then drives the front wheels. A range of 300 miles is possible, with the pipes emitting nothing but water vapour, and refuelling the tanks only takes five minutes. The car is set to cost around £40,000 and hydrogen fuelling stations are currently extremely rare but this could well be the future of green personal mobility.
The razor sharp lines, impressive wheel design and ultra-futuristic interior of Audi's Prologue concept are design to showcase what the forthcoming styling of the A6, A7 and A8 might look like. Underneath the bonnet there's a 4.0-litre TFSI turbocharged petrol engine that develops an almighty 587bhp but the Prologue isn't just a big-engined brute as it also packs some seriously neat tech features. The dashboard takes the recent Virtual Cockpit design found in the new Audi TT to a whole new level, encasing most of the cabin in touch-screen displays. The driver can control many of the car's function with swipes and gestures, while the front passenger can enjoy playing with multimedia functionality via the interactive screens. The car will also interact with smartphones and set-up the car to individual preferences over a wireless connection.
The Japanese marque is applying pressure on the premium German saloon market with yet another good-looking concept. The LF-C2 Roadster concept is a topless version of the RC coupe and is powered by the same snarling V8 engine. The roadster takes topless motoring to the max by doing away with a roof completely, although a production model will likely feature a retractable fabric hood to save passengers from downpours. The interior is sleek and sparse, featuring two central touch screen displays that take care of most functions and a smart set of digital instrument binnacles. There's more than a touch of BMW M4 about the exterior and if the topless Lexus comes packing the rumoured 450bhp 5.0-litre V8, the segment could get very interesting.
Have you got a few hundred thousand smackers burning a hole in your pocket? Well, the competition for your hard earned cash could soon hot-up as Bentley unveils a drop-top concept that looks set to take on the best currently offered by Rolls-Royce. Based on the Mulsanne saloon, the Grand Convertible features a retractable hood that reveals a beautifully handcrafted walnut cover. The ostentatious expressions continue inside with plenty of leather, wood and chrome trim covering the typically plastic surfaces of lesser vehicles. A whopping 6.75-lite twin-turbo V8 that develops a heady 530bhp sits underneath the polished metal bonnet, which is said to offer 'effortless performance'. No word on price or a release date but it's likely to have salesman at Rolls-Royce a little panicked.
Hydrogen-powered vehicles: the future, or a dead end? Audi is pushing for the former, by unveiling arguably the first high performance fuel cell vehicle. The A7 h-tron employs a fancy low-temperature proton exchange membrane (LT PEM) fuel cell stack and carbonfibre hydrogen tanks, a lithium-ion battery pack and electric motors to create an alternative drive vehicle that really shifts. Audi says the weighty machine can accelerate from 0-62mph 7.8 seconds, reach a top speed of 113mph and tackle a theoretical range of 311 miles before refuelling is required.
Ok, so it's not exactly a car but the Mini Citysurfer concept, Mini's latest insight into the future of personal mobility, is designed to fold down and fit inside the luggage compartment of the marque's recently released Mini three-door. It's essentially a kick scooter with the added bonus of an electric motor housed in the rear wheel. Riders simply thumb an accelerator switch and effortlessly cruise the streets at speeds of up to 15mph. Electronic range is between 10 and 15 miles but the Citysurfer also incorporates regenerative braking that tops up the batteries on the move. Hydraulic brakes, pneumatic tyres for traversing bumpy surfaces and a mobile phone holder that charges devices and acts as a navigational tool also feature. There's no word on price and admittedly you might look a bit of a tool scooting to work on one but hey, it beats getting the bus.