LG's smartphone design journey to metal

From metal to plastic and back again

Samsung and Apple might get all the headlines, but LG is innovating away in the background, often being among the first to do things or being brave enough to try things that no other company would even consider.

At the same time, it's not always been quick to jump on the current trends, which is why it's only just now launched the LG Zero - its first all-metal smartphone. It's been a long and winding road to get there, full of 3D screens, self-healing backs, bendable displays and more. Here are some of the highlights.