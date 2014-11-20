LA Auto Show 2014: The best cars

Previous Next 4/8

Jaguar F-Type AWD

Four-wheel drive and a manual gearbox are both coming to the ferocious Jaguar F-Type next year, in a move that the British marque hopes will tempt buyers away from the aforementioned Porsche 911. The all-wheel-drive (AWD) model will be distinguished from its rear-wheel-drive counterpart with deeper vents in the bonnet, unique slashes in the front wings and bespoke alloy wheels. There will also be the option to specify a six-speed manual gearbox on V6-powered F-Type and F-Type S, which will appeal to those wanting a more 'involving' driving experience from their two-seater sports car. Thankfully, the out-dated infotainment system also benefits from a refresh and will soon feature Jaguar's excellent InControl apps that allow text and email messages to be read out on the move, certain online apps accessed and select car data to be beamed to smartphones remotely. And, to top it all off, there's even a new 8-inch touch screen display with gesture control.