Jaguar XFR-S car porn
Read the hands on? Now get eyes on with Jag's warp-speed estate car
Read the hands on? Now get eyes on with Jag's warp-speed estate car
The raucous, 5-litre supercharged V8 pulls a hefty 542bhp.
The steering wheel can warm hands at the touch of a button. It also makes the car go left and right
The classic Jag rising gear-switcher dial and start/stop button are present and correct
The seats can be both warmed and cooled as required
This seven-inch LCD touchscreen handles your entertainment and navigation. Rear-seat screens and TV tuner are optional
As well as your basic satnav and entertainment, you can also connect your Android or iOS phone - or anything with a USB out
Compensating for all the "sensible" features, theJaguar XFR-S Sportbrake does 0-62mph in 4.8secs
On the rear, there's a pin-sharp reversing camera with on-screen guides
There's also a massive 1,675 litres of load space
...While audiophiles will love the powerful 825W Meridian surround sound system