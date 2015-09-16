A visual guide to iOS 9: this is what's coming to your iPhone, iPad and iPod touch

Previous Next 1/8

iOS 9 is available to download

Apple's iOS 9 is available to download today. Most are little tweaks all over the place but it's all makes for gradual and interesting improvements to the user experience.

Although it's not the complete overhaul we saw with iOS 8, it's still a great step in the right direction with improvements for Siri and even some brand new apps added in.

The best way to show it off is with pictures so we've grabbed some of the best images from Apple's iOS 9 launch presentation to show off the new features. Click on through to find out the highlights.

