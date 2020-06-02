Best Huawei P30 Pro deals: plans, contracts and SIM-free prices compared in 2020

Huawei P30 Pro deals are suddenly looking more affordable than ever, thanks to the arrival of its younger and more powerful brother - the Huawei P40 Pro.

If you’re after a high-end smartphone with jaw-dropping photographic ability – including a 50 x digital zoom and “SuperSpectrum” sensor – it’s Huawei or the highway. There are some cracking offers right now and we’re here to help you find the best Huawei P30 Pro deals.

Whether you’re looking to pay a lump sum for a Sim-free handset, sign up with a network and spread the cost over a 12-month contract, and opting-in for higher storage capacity, the following comparative chart demonstrates the prices and best deals available from the major networks and retailers.

Disillusioned iPhone or Samsung users or those unfamiliar with Huawei can read more below to see if the Huawei P30 Pro might be the right handset for them. But any converts to the church of Huawei shouldn’t need convincing. If that’s you, skip on to our comparative chart, which details the best Huawei P30 Pro deals currently available.

The Huawei P30 Pro - our thoughts in brief:

A must-have for the snap happy



“The Huawei P30 Pro is an impressive piece of kit. It has a gorgeous curved screen, flagship Kirin 980 processor, IP68 water and dust resistance, reverse wireless charging, a faster in-display fingerprint scanner, and more. But let's be honest, the P30 Pro is really all about the camera. And what a camera it is! The phenomenal 5x optical and 10x hybrid zoom are unlike anything we've used before and allow you to capture photos that you simply wouldn't be able to get with any other smartphone.”

Read our full Huawei P30 Pro review for a detailed examination.

★★★★★

SIM-free Huawei P30 Pro deals - how much will you spend?

The Huawei P30 Pro has seen significant drops in price since it appeared on the market only one year ago. It launched at £899 for its standard 128 GB version – then one of the most expensive smartphones available – and is now sold SIM-free at prices around the £699 mark from retailers like Argos and John Lewis.

If you want to increase your phone’s storage capacity to 512 GB, the cost shoots up rather dramatically. With an RRP set on the larger size of £1099.

Huawei P30 Pro: specs at a glance

Huawei P30 Pro:

Battery: 4200mAh

Screen: 6.4-inch OLED display

IP rating: IP68 rating

RAM: 6GB Ram / Kirin 980 chipset

Cameras: Back: 40MP + 20MP + 8MP / Front: ToF / 32MP front

Which retailers and networks sell Huawei P30 Pro deals?

Contracts:

SIM-free:

Are Huawei P30 Pro deals affected by the Google ban?

If you've been researching buying this, or any Huawei phone, you will have probably heard about the on-going battle Huawei is having with the US government. A long and complicated issue but the key takeaway is that Huawei is no longer able to support Google apps.

Luckily, the Huawei P30 Pro snuck in there before the ban kicked in meaning it remains safe from this issue. When buying Huawei P30 Pro deals, you will continue to be able to download Google apps and make use of Android 10 features.

Should I go for the newer Huawei P40?

We don't actually feel like the newer P40 or P40 Pro is the better choice for most people. Not only is it much expensive than the P30 range but it is also void of any Google services.

That means you won't be getting YouTube, Google Maps, Google Pay and a number of other apps. Not too fussed about these? It could be a good choice for you due to its high-end specs...we just feel like Samsung Galaxy S20 deals will be a better route.