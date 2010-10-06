HTC Desire HD: 10 Reasons to buy the new Desire

The HTC Desire HD comes packing a hulking 4.3-inch screen and Android 2.2 amongst its most notable features. Here's ten more reasons why you need this Android beauty in your life

We were wondering how HTC would respond to the release of the iPhone 4 and we're pleased to say it didn't disappoint. HTC's riposte, the HTC Desire HD, comes packing a larger 4.3-inch screen, Android 2.2, an eight-megapixel camera and a new, smarter version of HTC Sense which includes an ebook reader, more accurate mapping and priority email. Take that Apple…

Want to know why you need one? See below for 10 reasons to buy the HTC Desire HD

1/ Screen

A huge 4.3 inches of multi-touch screen, with a 800x400 resolution

2/ New Sense

The upgraded Sense UI shows your friends' Facebook status when they ring, lets you choose VIP contacts whose emails will be prioritised, and can download maps to use when you're offline

3/ The cloud

HTCsense.com is a new cloud service that locates your HTC phone if you've mislaid it and lets you lock it remotely. You can also archive your contact book

4/ eBooks

You can now read, highlight and annotate ebooks on the new Sense interface

5/ Sound

As well as the big screen you've got Dolby Mobile and SRS surround sound

6/ Froyo

The HTC Desire HD runs Android 2.2, for optimised memory and speed, with full support for Flash 10.1

7/ Camera

There's an eight-megapixel camera with dual LED flash, capable of recording 720p HD video

8/ Storage

There's 1.5GB of storage on board, plus a microSD slot

9/ Processor

The Desire HD has the same processor as its predecessor the Desire, clocking in at 1GHz

10/ Headphones

The 3.5mm jack sits on the bottom of the handset