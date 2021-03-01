How to make perfume last longer: 6 tips and tricks

Choosing a perfume is one thing, but making that scent last long throughout the day/night is another. There are so many tips and tricks in making perfume last longer, and you might even have your own tips, but according to experts, these are some of the key things you should consider.

Firstly, did you know that applying perfume to dry skin will make the scent fade much quicker? It’s easy to go throughout the day without thinking about this, but it’s very important.

Use a moisturiser before you spray your perfume, ideally after you come out of the shower (you want to be damp not wet), and make sure that you let it sit onto the skin itself and avoid rubbing as this will not only affect the notes in the perfume, but fade your scent much quicker.

You shouldn’t neglect to spray your clothes too. According to David Frossard, creative director of Frapin and co-founder of Liquides Imaginaires, one of the best ways to make perfume last longer “is to spray it on your shirt, or, in the colder months, on your coat or leather jacket … although spraying it on your skin is what adds a special element to the fragrance.”

Another old trick that we often forget, and even underestimate to a certain degree is the good old Vaseline. Applying it on your pulse points before you spray your perfume will make it last longer.

Try and look beyond the typical places you’d apply perfume to create a unique experience for yourself, and don’t be afraid to experiment.

Here are some tips and tricks when it comes to making perfume last longer:

Store your perfume is a cool, dry place. For example, your wardrobe. That will make the perfume last way longer than if it were in direct sunlight. Avoid overapplying your perfume. Make sure that your skin is hydrated, using moisturiser beforehand. Invest in a good quality perfume. Apply throughout the day if needed. Don’t be afraid to scent your hair.

