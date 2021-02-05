Here's when the next PS5 restock is happening – and it's a big one

We're almost three months down the line from the PS5 launch, and even though Sony has shifted 4.5 million units of the console, there are still plenty of gamers scrambling to find one as console shortages persist; but hope is at hand, with UK retailers tipped to be getting a significant PS5 restock in just a couple of weeks.

If you're been keeping up with T3's PS5 stock tracker, you'll have seen a wave of restocks in the US this week, at places like Target, and Walmart; we're a big fan of the latter retailer which has put measures in place to thwart bots.

UK PS5 fans have a few dribs and drabs this month, which PS5 stock tracking accounts on social media attribute to the relisting of consoles from cancelled orders, but the consensus is that a proper PS5 restock is set for mid-February, with one account pinpointing the date as Thursday, February 18.

ℹ The next shipment of PS5s should last a lot longer. Scalping is becoming less profitable as PS5s price on eBay went average £755 to £680 (disc and dig) and despite AMD issues, this stock will be much bigger for the UK. Expect stock 18th #PS5 #ps5stock #ps5restock #Ps4 #ps5ukFebruary 4, 2021

As the Twitter account notes, the AMD chip shortage has been causing production issues for both PS5 and Xbox Series X, and is now spilling over into mobile phones. While Samsung might be coming to the rescue, we're still battling scalpers and bots for limited hardware, but this stock drop is set to be a doozy, giving even more gamers a chance to secure their PS5.

Expect retailers like Argos, Very, Smyths Toys, and the like to be dropping fresh bundles and standalone PS5 consoles in a fortnight. We'd recommend setting up accounts if you haven't already, to make the checkout process as fast and smooth as possible.

If you'd prefer to check in on Microsoft's console, you can keep up to speed with our Xbox Series X stock tracker.