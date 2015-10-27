Halo swag bag: cool merch themed after the sci-fi classic

Check out these Halo-themed wearables, toys and gadgets now

Our chums over at GamesRadar quite like 343 Industries' latest installment of the bombastic sci-fi Halo series, with Halo 5: Guardians recieving a rather tasty four out of five stars. In fact, they go as far as to state that Halo 5 'offers a new, dynamic challenge that you'll be revisiting for years to come', praising its slick combat and emotional narrative arc. In celebration of this, we've rounded up some of the best Halo-themed goodies to augment your ring world experience.

Risk: Halo Legendary Edition

Fancy taking the battle to the Covenant in table top form? Then why not tool up as the UNSC to fight the Flood and Covenant in this Halo-themed iteration of the classic board game Risk. The set comes with three game boards - including an impressive 60-inch Ring Map - multi-unit UNSC, Flood and Covenant armies, five dice and four different game modes in which to relive those explosive duels.

UNSC Flight Deck Officer Jacket

Let's be honest, dressing as the Master Chief on your daily commute to work is likely to see you quickly incarcerated rather than protect you against hostile forces, so why not scale it back a bit with some more restrained Halo-themed clobber. This UNSC Flight Deck Officer Jacket does just that, with the coat's design influenced by the Chief's iconic Spartan armour and hood loosely shaped after the Spartan helmet. It may not stop you being shot by a Type-51 Carbine, but it should at least keep you warm and dry.

A40 Headset + Mixamp Halo 5: Guardians Edition

Been snuck up on one to many times by a cloaked Covenant Elite wielding an Energy Blade? Well rage quit no more with the help of these smart Halo 5-themed headphones and mixamp, the latter specially designed to work with the Xbox One. In fact, the M80 mixamp actually slots into an Xbox One controller directly, allowing you to adjust volume, EQ modes and game-to-voice balancing on the fly. While the headphones won't guarantee death free gameplay, they'll at least allow you to hear it coming.

Halo 5: Guardians Master Chief Action Figure

Is your mantelpiece or office desk lacking a Halo-related idol? Then why not worship this Halo 5 action figure of the Master Chief, which boasts 25 points of articulation and multiple weapons, including a UNSC Assault Rifle and Magnum handgun. The figure measures in at six inches and also comes with a DLC code for some Halo 5 in-game content.

UNSC Top Loader

Offering 60 litres of storage space, this large top-loading rucksack allows you to carry your Energy Sword and bunch of Fragmentation Grenades in style. Sporting UNSC prints, the bag is constructed from tarpaulin fabric and sports welded seams to deliver all over water resistance. The bag's straps are detachable too, allowing it to be worn over two shoulders or just the one.

Halo 5: Guardians Spartan Locke Wallet

Officially licensed, this Halo 5-styled wallet allows you to step into the shoes of Spartan Jameson Locke as he indulges in some retail therapy. We're not sure where he shops here at T3.com, but knowing Halo he probably can't complete any purchase without taking out at least 37 Grunts simultaneously. The wallet measures in at 9 x 13 x 2 cm and is fashioned out of faux leather.

