The Great British Tech List

Previous Next 43/60

Inmarsat

It's the beating heart of UK digital startups, with over 5,000 tech companies clustered in the area around East London's Silicon Roundabout. Let us show you around...

Just Eat

The smartphone app that put your local curry house's kormas at your fingertips made a £1.4 billion debut on the stock market this year and its CEO and “anti-cooking activist” David Buttress has plans to expand its existing 36,000 takeaway joints further this year.

Just Eat

Snap Fashion

Created by 26-year-old graduate Jenny Griffiths, this is part of an emerging fashion trend in Tech City. Seen an item of clothing you like the look of? Take a quick picture using Snap Fashion and it'll search its database to find threads with a similar colour and cut.

Snap Fashion

YPlan

Beloved of Lenovo's top-man Ashton Kutcher, YPlan is a curated list of events in the capital, with users able to buy tickets in two clicks. Impressively, the Tech City startup claims the app is already installed on 15 per cent of the iPhones in London – there's also versions for New York, San Francisco and Las Vegas.

YPlan

Hassle.com

Taking the pain out of finding a trusted cleaner, Hassle's postcode search lets you find a vetted one in your area, all costing a flat £10 an hour. It might be a London-only service at the moment, but its ambition is global, scaleable and one of Tech City's brightest hopes for the next year.

Hassle

Swiftkey

This Android keyboard, with its prediction engine letting you type sentences with a single swipe was mentioned on stage by Apple at WWDC (see p15). That, and the hire of ex-MailOnline managing director and digital ace James Bromley, mark it out as one to watch in 2015.

Swiftkey

Unruly Media

A company helping the world's biggest brands achieve their greatest prize: a million-viewed viral video. Instead of just imparting wisdom like, “add a cat and put its head in a piece of bread”, they provide detailed analytics and aim to predict an idea's social shareability.

Unruly

Zopa

With interest rates in the current financial climate staying low, this app is one way for savers to grow their nest-eggs: by lending them to pay-day loaners. Your cash is broken up to minimise risk, so only £10 is handed out at any one time. In its tenth year, it's a proven money-spinner.

Zopa

Mind Candy

Michael Acton Smith collected an OBE and, more prestigiously, a T3 Tech Personality of the Year award in 2013 for Moshi Monsters, his Tamagotchi-meets-Sim City online hit. 80 million kids are already hooked, but plans are afoot to conquer America, too.

Mind Candy