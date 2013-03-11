Best Google Doodles ever

Previous Next 1/21

Les Paul

Rivalling the Robert Moog synthesizer, Google celebrated the life of music icon Les Paul by producing its own playable guitar. On the day of what would have been his 96th birthday, anyone who logged onto the Google homepage was able to see Google's own 10-string virtual guitar, and could attempt to play and record their own riffs using the mouse or keyboard.

