Golden Ticket: Samsung Galaxy Note giveaway

We've teamed up with Samsung to celebrate the holiday season by giving you the chance to win a fantastic Galaxy Note.

Entering the competition is simple: somewhere on the site we've hidden the T3 Golden Ticket, a bit like the one you see above. All you have to do is scour the lovely new pages of T3.com - enjoying all the great content and new sections - until you find it.

Once you've found the Golden Ticket, click the icon and follow the steps to secure your entry into the competition to win this amazing new Samsung Galaxy Note.

Golden Ticket Clue:

Reviewing all the Samsung Galxy Note options might lead you to the Golden Ticket.

What You Could Win: More on the Samsung Galaxy Note

The Galaxy Note takes the smartphone experience to new heights. It's a phone, notebook, media player, camera and business creativity tool, and it's all built around an amazing slab of HD Super AMOLED up front. At 1280x800 resolution, it's the world's first 5.3-inch HD Super AMOLED screen, and video and photos look eye-popping on it, while Sound Alive means the audio is equally spiffy. You also get Samsung Kies for wireless streaming and syncing of your media, so you need never peel yourself off your sofa over the holidays.

Find out more about the Samsung Galaxy Note.

* Please note this competition is only open to UK residents. Competition closes Dec 19th 2011. Full terms and conditions.

