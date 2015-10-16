Next generation tech for the next generation: guaranteed the cutest concepts you'll see today

Previous Next 1/7

Electrolux Design Lab 2015

Now in its 13th year, the Electrolux Design Lab sees students from all over the world submitting futuristic concepts, with the prize being a paid internship with Electrolux. Last year's winners included a mind control device for fussy eaters, a virtual hunting simulation to teach children that eating burgers involves killing animals, and a floating air purifier that resembles a pine cone.

A lot to live up to, then.

The idea behind the competition is to come up with innovative design concepts that show off creative flair, rather than actual products that Electrolux might put into production. This year's theme was Healthy Happy Kids, so the innovations are all sprog-friendly contraptions. We attended the grand final in Helsinki, and can reveal that these six brilliantly bonkers concepts emerged victorious.

Prepare to meet the designers of the future…