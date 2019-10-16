Editors picks: Tudor Black Bay Chrono Dark and stylish boots for winter

If you're looking to survive the appalling English weather over the next couple of winter months, while both looking good and completing personal projects with maximum efficiency, then T3's October style roundup is for you.

We've selected four new watches and five pieces of in-season kit that will definitely help you power through the end of 2019 and, in some cases, even become staples of your daily set-up throughout the year.

(Image credit: Tudor)

Tudor Black Bay Chrono Dark

The Black Bay Chrono Dark was created to celebrate Tudor being the Official Timekeeper of the 2019 Rugby World Cup and its partnership with the All Blacks. Its limited numbers represent the number of All Blacks players throughout history (1181 pieces at the time of writing) and a new watch will be produced each time a new player is selected to the team.

£4,260 | tudorwatch.com

(Image credit: Oris)

Oris Big Crown Pro Pilot X Calibre 115

Combining Oris’s in-house movement, a bold skeleton dial, and a futuristic-looking titanium case, this is a contemporary take on a beautifully crafted Swiss mechanical watch.

£5,950 | oris.ch

(Image credit: Bell & Ross)

Bell & Ross BR05

The BR05 is a watch designed for urban explorers. It's a bold piece, filled with character, available in an impressive number of configurations, including a striking skeleton dial model.

£3,990 | bellross.com

(Image credit: Swatch)

Swatch Skin Irony

Swatch’s latest Skin Irony collection is now available in a 42mm case, featuring meticulously brushed and polished stainless steel cases. Available in six colourways taking inspiration from the different seasons.

£132 | shop.swatch.com

(Image credit: Snow Peak UK)

Snow Peak x New Balance R_C4 Mid Boot

Featuring a Cordura ripstop upper, GORE-TEX lining, Vibram outsole, midsole with ENCAP REVEAL, magnetic FIDLOCK buckle and reflective rope laces, this might be the most high-tech boot ever.

£270 | snowpeak.co.uk

(Image credit: Vans)

Vans + Finisterre Ultrarange High DL

Vans’ most environmentally conscious range of products to date, these boots feature organic cotton, fully recycled backings, and PU coated vegan leathers. Details such as the laces, webbing, and signature tabs have been crafted from recycled plastic bottles.

£110 | finisterre.com

(Image credit: Timberland)

Timberland 1973 Newman waterproof chukka

Inspired by an 80’s movement born in Milan, the Tbl 1973 Newman waterproof chukka is made from waterproof leather, and contains 50% recycled PET lining, ReBOTL material and and an Anti-fatigue removable footbed.

£160 | timberland.co.uk

(Image credit: Danner)

Danner Light 40th Anniversary Edition

Danner, Jame Bond's boot brand, has launched a 40th Anniversary edition of the 'Light' to celebrate 40 years since they became the first brand to use GORE-TEX in footwear.

£324.46 | global.danner.com

(Image credit: TOMS)

TOMS Black Suede Scully Boot

Step from the city street to the peaks in this outdoor-ready suede and nylon Scully boot from TOMS. It features a waterproof design and cloud-soft OrthoLite Eco X40 insole.

£120 | toms.co.uk

Liked this?