Hottest concept cars we want to drive now

Previous Next 51/58

Ford Evos

Ford Evos

Nothing less than seamless connectivity between vehicle and driver is at the heart of Ford's vision with the Evos. As well as accessing your information via the cloud, the car actually learns your preferences and driving habits so it can take on responsibility for routine functions. That could be automatically streaming the same music in different locations, electronically closing the garage door or predicting departure times based on your work calendar, pre-heating the cabin ready for when you stumble, bleary-eyed, down the driveway of a morning.

Ford is using the Evos as a testing ground from which they can create multiple cars. The first of these is the Ford B-Max - a small family car that will be the first to arrive in the UK with Ford SYNC and Applink technology.

Price: £TBC I Link: Ford I Out: TBC