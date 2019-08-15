The cheapest Vans backpack sales 2020: checkered, Old Skool, Disney and more

Vans backpacks – with their skate-inspired vibe – are stylish, affordable and surprisingly durable. (They’re built to be thrown around a skate park, after all.) Whether you need one for work, travel or school, they’re the ideal choice for everyday use.

And the summer is the perfect time to buy one, with plenty of cheap Vans backpack sales, deals and discounts from retailers aiming to catch the eye of back-to-school shoppers. We've rounded up the biggest sales, best Vans backpacks and cheapest prices in this article.

The best thing about deciding to go with an iconic brand like Vans, of course, is that – like Vans shoes – you know you're paying for quality, and there’s a huge variety of styles and designs on offer.

Vans Fend Roll Top backpack: £27.50 ( was £55 ) at Vans

Save 50% - Vans have slashed the cost of its Fend Roll Top backpack. Great for active lifestyles, it features a large, waterproof main compartment with roll-top closure to keep your things dry and ergonomic shoulder straps. It’s available in sunny lime too – and at half price it’s a bargain. View Deal

For old school cool, try a classic black-and-white checkered backpack; for a skate style, take a look at the Realm backpack range; and if you want something a bit different, have a browse through the many collaborations on offer – like the new Disney x Vans backpacks. There are loads of new prints, patterns and colours to choose between.

Picking the best backpack doesn’t have to be hard, either. Consider the size and weight of what you’ll be carrying – laptops, lunch, books, keys, a phone and so on – and look for the right compartments and pockets to hold your things. And think about style: do you want the latest look, or a timeless classic that’ll last?

In this guide, you’ll find our pick of the best Vans backpacks you can buy, the cheapest prices right now – and we'll point you towards the biggest Vans backpack sales happening this summer too, so can you browse at your own leisure.

The best Vans backpack sales this summer

Vans backpack sale: get up to 50% off now

You’ll find the full range of Vans backpacks on the Vans website. But for the best deals, head over to Vans’ sales page, which currently has a number of discounted backpacks – some with up to 50% slashed off the price (and you’ll still get free delivery). View Deal

Vans backpack sale at Amazon: save up to 66% now

When it comes to great cheap Vans backpack deals, Amazon is leading the charge with over 60% off some designs. There’s a wide range of styles on offer, including a range of beach bag Vans backpacks that are perfect for carrying gym kit or trainers. View Deal

Vans backpacks: browse at Schuh

Schuh has seven Vans backpacks on sale that will suit any style – including an Old Skool HP Gryffindor backpack that’s perfect for Harry Potter fans, as well as a super cool new Vans Old Skool III backpack in camouflage print. View Deal

Vans backpacks: browse at JD Sports

JD Sports has three styles of Vans backpacks for sale right now, including the classic checked Vans backpack, plus a black version that’s exclusive to JD Sports. JD Sport offers the chance to personalise your backpack – although this does validate the return policy. View Deal

10 of the best Vans backpacks

1. Vans Old Skool III backpack This stylish Vans backpack comes in a range of block colour and patterned designs – including the brand's iconic checkers Specifications Range: Old Skool Different colours: 14 Volume: 22 litres Comfort: Padded shoulder straps Measurements: 41.9(l) x 32.4(w) x 12.1(d)cm RRP: £30 Reasons to buy + Comfortable and highly durable + Comes in a variety of colours + Lots of space inside Reasons to avoid - No water bottle compartment

This classic Old Skool backpack comes in a variety of different styles, with a wide range of block colour options (we love the grey and yellow), plus branded versions and Van’s signature checkered pattern to choose between. It has one main compartment with a padded laptop sleeve securely tucked away, plus a front zip pocket for quick access to pens and so on. The Old Skool Vans III backpack is big enough to carry multiple A4 files, making it ideal for work or school. It does lack a separate compartment for a water bottle, which most of the newer Vans backpacks have, but there's still plenty of room for one inside the main compartment. This is one of the best all-rounders you can buy within the Vans backpack collection.

2. Vans Transplant backpack A nifty 3-in-1 Vans backpack with a removable bag and laptop sleeve Specifications Range: Transplant Design: Modular, two colourways Volume: 26 Litre Comfort: Adjustable sternum strap, ergonomic padded shoulder straps Materials: Shell - 100% Nylon, Lining - 100% Polyester RRP: £75 Measurements: 45.7(l) x 30.5(w) x 21(d)cm Reasons to buy + Modular design is super flexible + Durable Cordura Brand fabric + Large capacity Reasons to avoid - A pricier option

The Transplant design is one of the best Van’s backpacks, thanks to its versatile 3-in-1 modular design, with a removable crossbody bag and laptop sleeve. It's made with innovative Cordura Brand Fabrics, which are recognised for their long-lasting durability and resistance to abrasions, tears and scuffs. A grown-up bag that works as well in the office as it does out and about, the Vans Transplant backpack comes in a choice of two colours: black ripstop and rosebud. This is a brilliant Vans backpack that can do it all.

3. Vans Crosstown backpack Vibrant colours make this Vans backpack stand out from the crowd Specifications Range: Crosstown Design: A mix of different colours and fabrics Volume: 22 litre Comfort: Padded shoulder straps Materials: Polyester, Polyurethane coating RRP: £58 Measurements: 45.1(l) x 35.6 (w) x 14(d)cm Reasons to buy + Fun colourway + Different design + Water repellant Reasons to avoid - The poppers could be sturdier

If there’s one word to describe the Crosstown backpack, it certainly isn’t boring. This vibrant option – which comes in one “mango mojito” colour scheme – features a large main compartment, with an interior laptop sleeve, and faux leather and suede trim. It has a generous 22-litre capacity and a handy external water bottle pocket, while straps and small poppers keep the bag closed. If you’re looking for a fun bag to cheer up your day, this Vans backpack might just be it.

4. Vans Distinction II Backpack A classic Vans backpack with generous space inside Specifications Range: Distinction II Design: Black White Checkerboard Volume: 23 litres Comfort: Adjustable padded shoulder straps Materials: Shell - 100% Nylon, Trim - 100% Polyester, Lining - 100% Polyester RRP: £47 Reasons to buy + Adjustable padded shoulder straps + Cool design + Laptop sleeve Reasons to avoid - Expensive for a regular backpack design

The Distinction II backpack has a straightforward design, making it ideal for kids and commuters alike. There's a laptop compartment to keep your laptop safe, with a capacity that's large enough to fit most full-sized laptops. This Vans backpack also benefits from ergonomically designed shoulder straps for greater comfort, especially if you’re carrying a lot of files. The design is synonymous with the Vans brand, and the blend of block colour with the Vans checkered backpack pattern is super stylish.

5. Vans Double Down backpack Padded shoulder straps make this compact Vans backpack extra comfortable Specifications Range: Double Down Colours: 4 Volume: 20.5 litres Comfort: Ergonomically designed shoulder straps Materials: Nylon, Polyester Measurements: 42.5(h) x 31.8(w) x 12.4(d)cm RRP: £52 Reasons to buy + Variety of colours + Comfortable to carry, even when full + Fits most sized laptops Reasons to avoid - Only 20.5 litre capacity

The Double Down backpack has one large main compartment alongside a padded laptop sleeve for extra peace of mind when you’re carrying your equipment. It also has padded shoulder straps for extra comfort. The Vans branding is on the front in the form of a leather logo patch. This compact Vans backpack a great choice for the office and school alike.

6. Disney x Vans Old Skool II backpack A limited-edition Vans backpack with Old Skool charm Specifications Range: Old Skool Design: Mickey Mouse through the ages Volume: 22 litres Comfort: Straight-cut padded shoulder straps Materials: Shell - 100% Polyester; Lining - 100% Polyester Measurements: 41.9(l) x 32.4(w) x 12.1(d)cm RRP: £40 Reasons to buy + Fun design + Old Skool Design + Generous capacity Reasons to avoid - Difficult to get hold of as limited edition

The Disney x Vans Old Skool backpack was designed to celebrate the 90th anniversary of one of Disney's most iconic characters: Mickey. This Vans backpack is 100% water repellent and has graphics depicting Mickey’s many beloved roles throughout his 90-year history. It has a large 22-litre capacity and includes one main compartment, along with a front zip pocket with an organiser for quick access.

7. Vans Ranger: Botanical Check Quietly cool with a handy water bottle pocket too Specifications Range: Rangers Design: Botanical check Volume: 22 litres Comfort: Padded shoulder straps Materials: Shell - 100% Polyester, Lining - 100% Polyester Measurements: 41.9(l) x 34.3(w) x 15.2(d)cm RRP: £52 Reasons to buy + Water bottle pocket + Laptop compartment + Top carry handle Reasons to avoid - Only one pattern

The Ranger Botanical Check backpack is made specifically for convenience, with great storage options, and it’s stylish to boot. It has one large compartment with a drawcord to keep the contents secure, plus an interior laptop sleeve, front and top zipper compartment. There’s also the added benefit of an external stretch-mesh compartment to keep a water bottle in. Bear in mind that this is a larger style Vans backpack, so it’s better suited for adults and older children – but it’s also a backpack that will last a couple of years so they can grow with it.

8. Vans Kids New Skool backpack Water-repellent and super durable for kids with active lifestyles Specifications Range: Kids New Skool Colours: 3 Comfort: Designed for children so good fit Materials: Shell - 100% Polyester, Lining - 100% Polyester Measurements: 39.4(l) x 27.9(w) x 12.7(d)cm RRP: £28 Reasons to buy + Water repellant + Front pocket with organising compartment + Vibrant colour choice Reasons to avoid - Bit small for older children

Children's backpacks go through a lot: they’re dragged around, thrown on the ground and stuffed full of items. But the Kids New School backpack is perfect for children with active lifestyles. It comes in a choice of three designs – a plain black bag with white branding, as well as off the wall racing red, and the iconic black-and-white Vans checkerboard. The front organiser pocket is ideal for pens, pocket money and anything else that needs quick, easy access. This Vans backpack also has straight-cut padded shoulder straps, making it the perfect fit for little shoulders.

9. Vans Kids OTW Skate Pack Stay organised with an Off the Wall Skate Vans backpack Specifications Range: Off the Wall Colourways: 1 Volume: 19 litres Comfort: Padded shoulder straps and adjustable skate straps Materials: Shell - 100% Polyester RRP: £37 Reasons to buy + Water bottle holder + Adjustable Skate Straps + Traditional design Reasons to avoid - Small capacity

Off the Wall is one of Vans’ signature products – and this kid’s OTW skate pack is the perfect introduction into the Vans brand. It has plenty of space, despite having just an 18-litre capacity. The adjustable skate straps are great for carrying a skateboard or even a jacket with ease. This Vans backpack comes with an external water bottle pocket, too, making it ideal for kids on the go.

10. Vans Obstacle Skate pack A great Vans backpack for skaters with adjustable straps for your board Specifications Range: Obstacle Skatepack Colours: 2 Volume: 23 litres Comfort: Padded shoulder straps and a waffle mesh back panel Materials: Shell - 100% Polyester Measurements: 45.7(l) x 28(w) x 15.2(d)cm RRP: £55 Reasons to buy + Adjustable skate straps and sternum strap + Anti-odor treatment + Made from Cordura Brand Fabrics Reasons to avoid - Boring design

The Vans Obstacle Skate pack is a great choice for active people. It has one large compartment, with an anti-odour treatment built-in and a waffle mesh back panel to allow your body to breathe when you’re carrying it around. This Vans backpack also has an innovative traction pattern for multi-directional grip, and offers comfort from the moment you take it out of the bag. With a 23litre capacity, there’s enough room to take everything you need for a day of activity. It also benefits from adjustable skate straps, which make it easy to carry your board to the skate park – or your mat to yoga.

