CES 2015: the best automotive tech

Gogoro Smartscooter revolutionises charging

The main issue with electric vehicles (the now 400-mile-range Teslas aside) is that the pesky things have to be charged. A lot. And that is tedious and takes bloody ages. Scooter startup Gogoro reckons they have the answer to that, with their funky electric Smartscooter. So rather than park up and plug a lead in, the company proposes universal charging stations continually juicing up batteries. So you skid up, pluck your spent battery out, replace it with a charged one, then go on your way, weaving in and out of traffic. All it needs, then, is a multimillion pound, standards agreed, citywide infrastructure and we're good to go!