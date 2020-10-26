The best YouTube VPN 2020

More than a billion people use YouTube for streaming all sorts of content, whether it’s music videos, movie trailers, clips of funny pets or full TV shows. However, to get the most out of it, you'll need a YouTube VPN.

One of the most frustrating things about YouTube is that it’s often blocked in schools, offices and even entire countries. Plus, we all understand the frustration that follows the “This content is not available in your country” message when you run into a YouTube block or restriction.

Looking to solve this problem? All you need to do is sign up for a virtual private network, which will let you dodge geo-restrictions and stream all the YouTube videos you have ever dreamed of.

How do you choose the best YouTube VPN, though? Well, you’ll want to look out for things like impressive speeds, lots of servers, unlimited bandwidth, unlimited connections and access to a range of streaming platforms – plus, of course, the ability to access blocked YouTube videos. Below, we’ve rounded up the five best, starting with ExpressVPN.

1. ExpressVPN – the best YouTube VPN

ExpressVPN is powerful, feature-packed and easy to use, and those are just a few of the many reasons we've rated it as the best YouTube VPN on the market. And now, T3 readers can claim three free months on top of a 30-day money-back guarantee.View Deal

2. Surfshark – great streaming for those on a budget

Surfshark may be one of the most affordable YouTube VPN services at $2.49 per month, but it still manages to give other providers a run for their money thanks to an ample network of 1,700 servers, good speeds, easy-to-use apps, unlimited connections and more. View Deal

3. NordVPN – the biggest name is excellent for unblocking YouTube

Backed by a major advertising campaign, NordVPN might just be the most well-known out of the VPN services in this list. It’s easy to use and offers all the features you’d want in one of these services. And it’s great for accessing YouTube. View Deal

The best YouTube VPNs in 2020:

(Image credit: ExpressVPN)

ExpressVPN is our top pick here overall for a lot of reasons, and just one of them is for streaming YouTube. Its impressive functionalities, speeds and apps make it perfect for unblocking the Google-owned video streaming platform.

One of the things that makes ExpressVPN such a great YouTube VPN is that it’s very fast, so videos shouldn’t buffer or take ages to load. In our testing, we saw speeds of 200-250MB on a 600MB US line and 68-70MB on a 75MB UK line.

When it comes to accessing YouTube internationally, you can connect to more than 3,000 servers across 94 countries. If you tend to watch YouTube videos on different devices, you can download ExpressVPN on Android, iOS, Windows and Linux. The apps are easy to use, but you’re limited to five devices you can connect. However, you can log in and out of more than that – you just can't be logged in on more than five at a time.

Overall, ExpressVPN is the most versatile service available today. It features things like 256-bit encryption, a kill switch, a strict no-logging policy, private DNS, unlimited bandwidth, a speed test, how-to guides, 24/7 support and more. For customers who sign up and are not happy with their choice, there’s a 30-day money-back policy.

Exclusive offer – save 49%: T3 readers get 3 months free with all annual ExpressVPN plans

(Image credit: Future)

Surfshark’s unique selling point is the fact that it provides one of the best YouTube VPN services at an incredibly cheap prices, but don't be fooled into thinking this is some bargain-basement knock-off.

In terms of performance, Surfshark doesn’t quite manage to beat ExpressVPN. but it’s certainly not a slow service, and you’ll find it great for unblocking YouTube content. One of the things we love about this provider most of all, though, is that you can use it across a limitless number of devices, and there are more than 1,700 servers available.

Surfshark has apps for pretty much all devices, including Android, iOS, Windows, Mac and Linux, and you should find them simple to use. The apps have loads of great features, including kill switches, strong encryption, secure protocols, private DNS and leak protection, as well as a multi-hop mode.

Although Surfshark provides some genuinely useful security features, we believe that its privacy policy has room for improvement. For instance, the company doesn’t ask third-party auditors to review its servers and apps. But that doesn’t necessarily impact the great service Surfshark delivers, and at $2.49 a month, you can’t really complain – and you can claim a refund within 30 days if you don't fancy sticking around.

Click to head through to the Surfshark website

(Image credit: NordVPN)

Over the last few years, NordVPN has built up a reputation as being one of the biggest and best providers available. And one area where it really goes above and beyond is streaming.

NordVPN has one of the largest server networks of any provider, currently standing at 5400. With all these connections at your fingertips, you can access YouTube in pretty much any part of the world.

Thanks to no bandwidth caps, you won’t be limited on the number of TV shows and movies you can watch. And when we reviewed the service, speeds were good in the US and UK. Annoyingly, however, you’ll have to deal with a six-device limit.

From a security and privacy perspective, NordVPN is excellent. The service not only sports basics like a no logs policy and strong encryption, but its own unique features like Double VPN (which ensures internet traffic routing is done via two servers). What’s more, you get excellent customer support and a standard 30-day money-back policy.

Click to head through to the NordVPN website

(Image credit: CyberGhost)

When servers are concerned, CyberGhost gives all the top VPN services a run for their money as it has developed a huge network of over 6,900 servers over the years.

For watching TV shows, movies and sports online, CyberGhost is an excellent choice thanks to unlimited bandwidth and the ability to connect to servers that have been designed specifically for the purpose of streaming. CyberGhost lets you stream YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, Hulu and loads of other streaming services.

CyberGhost also provides some of the best security and privacy features around. A few of these are 256-bit encryption, a no-logging policy, a kill switch, DNS and IP leak protection, plus a suite of secure protocols.

Although CyberGhost doesn’t provide an unlimited device limit like Surfshark, it does allow users to connect up to 7 gadgets. And for most people, that should be more than enough. CyberGhost has apps for Android, iOS, Windows, Mac and more, and it provides a 24/7 live chat for any support you require. Another thing worth mentioning is that there’s a 45-day refund period.

Click to head through to the CyberGhost website

(Image credit: Future)

If you’re a tech fan and looking for an advanced VPN app, look no further than IPVanish. It’s an excellent choice for anyone who wants to tinker around with different settings and, of course, watch YouTube videos.

Compared to other VPNs, the look and feel of IPVanish is more suited to tech geeks rather than someone who’s never used one of these services before. Its multi-platform apps sport lots of advanced features, such as a SOCKS5 web proxy for torrenting, a suite of different protocols (IKEv2, OpenVPN and L2TP/IPsec VPN are supported), as well as 250GB of SugarSync encrypted storage and backup.

IPVanish has a smaller server network, but 1,500+ servers will still be enough for anyone who wants to access YouTube and other websites internationally. The servers deliver very fast speeds, and we love how it’s possible to connect to servers that have lower ping.

Avid streamers will love that there’s not just access to YouTube, but also major platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime TV, Peacock and Hulu. But BBC iPlayer is noticeably missing from this list, which will disappoint Brits or anyone who likes watching BBC shows. On the bright side, though, IPVanish does offer unlimited simultaneous connections, so you can cover every device in your household.

Click to head through to the IPVanish website

Want the ideal VPN for your mobile phone? Then check out guides to the best iPhone VPN and Android VPN.

What makes a good YouTube VPN?

The best YouTube VPNs have taken significant steps to provide users with a seamless streaming experience. Firstly, you’ll want access to a large server network so that you can easily connect to servers in other countries and unblock YouTube.

Another important thing to consider is the overall performance of the provider. Unless you don’t mind when videos buffer, you’ll want a provider that offers fast servers and unlimited bandwidth. Other things that make a good YouTube VPN include apps for different platforms, good privacy and security, unlimited connections and access to different streaming services.

Why do I need a YouTube VPN?

Sadly, there are times when you might not be able to access YouTube or a video that has been uploaded to the platform. In many countries, YouTube is impacted by blocks and restrictions, but a VPN gets around those.

Even in countries where YouTube isn’t blocked, there will be settings where it is. For example, schools and many workplaces impose blocks on the service. Again, VPNs will help you access YouTube in these situations.

More VPN guides you might fancy: