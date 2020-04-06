Best Xbox One games 2020: awesome Xbox games to play

Welcome to T3's best Xbox One games guide for 2020. While it's been around for more than six years, the Xbox One has grown from a poorly received entertainment platform to a full-bodied games console with a laser sharp focus on games, games and more games. So, if you own an Xbox One, Xbox One S, or Xbox One X then this page is your one-stop shop for all the latest - and the very best - games you can buy, download and play right now!

If you're buying an Xbox One for the first time, or you're simply looking for your next virtual adventure, you're in for a treat. From the epic action-adventure of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and the bombastic and content stuffed shooter thrills Borderlands 3, to the stunning slash-'em-up Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and the versus fighter brilliance of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, you're practically spoilt for choice. And with promise from Microsoft that all Xbox One Series X games released in the first year will be playable on Xbox One, you've got even more reasons to 'go green'.

We would say, too, that it's worth remembering that right now actually is a very good time to build up a collection of the very best Xbox One games. That is because we are now in the quietest time of the year for new game releases, the first quarter of the year, and that means that retailers and publishers are slashing prices on their existing game stock to maintain sales.

Without further delay, though, here are the best Xbox One games you can play right now.

The best Xbox One games and best Xbox One X games available to play right now

Yes, you can fight dinosaurs in One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4. Why? Because One Piece, that's why. (Image credit: Bandai Namco)

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 A sandbox melee masterpiece Reasons to buy + Classic 'mosou' gameplay + Great for One Piece fans + Mission types help break up big battles

This One Piece spin-off has proved to be one of the most popular takes on the 'musou' formula, so much so that its sparked four instalments over the last eight years. The latest entry, One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4, looks to continue the scale of its predecessors with even bigger battles and even more over-the-top melee action set-pieces.

Environments are destructible, so you can level entire blocks as you lay waste to hordes of enemies. And if you're new to the series, you can experience the entire story off Luffy and co, making this an ideal jumping on point for new players (as well as existing fans of the anime and the manga).

The photorealistic visuals made a huge difference to the previous remakes, and it helps recreate this action-focused sequel with terrifying detail. (Image credit: Capcom)

Resident Evil 3 A classic action-horror adventure, remade Reasons to buy + No more tank controls and fixed camera angles + New voiceover work and soundtrack + Resistance mode adds in co-op

Remakes are doing quite well at the moment - it's helped Activision give new relevance to Crash Bandicoot and Spyro the Dragon in recent years - and Capcom has been on-board from the start will a whole raft of modern remakes of the classic Resident Evil games. Now it's the turn of Resident Evil 3, which drops the 'Nemesis' subtitle while gaining lots of new contemporary improvements (and a new online mode).

The story benefits from the over-the-shoulder camera view and more streamlined controls, along with brand new voiceover work and an updated soundtrack. Alongside that, Capcom has introduced an online co-op mode called Resistance, which pits you against waves of mutated monsters and the undead.

DOOM Eternal Raise Hell (then shotgun it to bits) Reasons to buy + Expansive and action-packed story mode + New Battle Mode replaces multiplayer + Plans for rolling content rewards

While the likes of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Battlefield V prefer their shooter trappings with the safe companionship of rules, DOOM Eternal takes that rulebook, boots it into the air and blows it to pieces with a super shotgun shell. Because this is an FPS shooter all about the ultimate power fantasy. You're the Doomguy, a slayer sent into the very depths of Hell itself to kill demons in all manner of bloody and glorious ways.

The single-player campaign is great fun, and a step up from the 2016 reboot in terms of both size and scope. Those gory executions have been given more meaning now, with certain styles of kill leading to enemies dropping certain types of resources (such as health or armour). Multiplayer has seen a bigger shakeup, with the traditional deathmatch modes replaced with a far more fun co-op take called Battle Mode.

The expansive story mode in My Hero Ones Justice 2 makes the most of the anime's considerable cast of characters. (Image credit: Bandai Namco)

My Hero Ones Justice 2 An arena fighter with bold ideas Reasons to buy + Story mode is expansive + Mission mode adds some RPG spice + Comprehensive character customisation

The arena fighter sub-genre has found a plentiful vein in the world of anime. The likes of Dragon Ball and the like have produced some intriguing new takes, utilising the melodrama to create some brilliant over-the-top fights. My Hero Ones Justice 2 builds on the succeses of the first game, recreating the most recent seasons of the show to create a fully-fledged fighting experience.

The two biggest highlights are the story mode, which includes multiple main missions and side quests that cover story beats from multiple perspectives (including both heroes and villains). This single-player experience will appeal to anyone who's enjoyed WB Games' recent output with Mortal Kombat 11 and Injustice 2. Alongside this, Bandai Namco has introduced a new character customisation suite, enabling you to create some incredibly outlandish costumes to suit your favourite My Hero Academia stars.

As a first-party title, Ori and the Will of the Wisps will be available through Xbox Game Pass. (Image credit: Microsoft)

Ori and the Will of the Wisps The enchanting and rock hard platformer returns Reasons to buy + Beautiful 2.5D backgrounds + Twitch-style platforming is challenging + Improved save and upgrade system

While it can be argued that Sony has had the stronger generation for first-party exclusives, Microsoft has still been quietly producing some brilliant offerings of its own. 2015's Ori and the Blind Forest proved to be a beautifully detailed and intricately designed 2.5D platformer that wasn't afraid to apply a Super Meat Boy-style approach to brutal challenge and second-nature reactions. Five years on, its long-gestating sequel looks to keep that tradition going.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps sees a number of welcome changes, especially to its save system. The soul links of old - which required you to manually save your progress - are out in favour of a much more forgiving auto-save setup. The linear upgrade approach has also been switched up for a more creative 'shards' system. While it doesn't have the PR profile of Halo or Gears, the Ori games are proving to be some of Xbox One's most unique.

Expect to get up close and personal as much as you do from a distance with your sniper rifle. (Image credit: Rebellion)

Zombie Army 4: Dead War Rebellion's co-op keeps on shuffling Reasons to buy + Solo and co-op action + Harness the power of the elements + Those classic Sniper Elite ballistic physics

Having experienced something of a critical disappointment in Strange Brigade, Rebellion hasn't swayed from having another crack at the co-op shooter whip. In fact, there's plenty of DNA from Brigade in the newly-released Zombie Army 4: Dead War (which it, in turn, took from the original Zombie Army games), especially in how Dead War focuses on teamwork and utilising a whole raft of over-the-top powers - including the ability to call down elemental powers and craft unique weapons.

As with Zombie Army Trilogy, Dead War sees Sniper Elite lone wolf Karl Fairburne teaming up with a group of fellow survivors as they attempt to survive an alternate history where the Reich sweeps across the world on the tide of a, you guessed it, zombie army. This instalment is even bigger than the previous ones, with larger levels and even more monstrous undead to fight and trap (including shadow demons, suicide generals and more).

Want all those DLC expansions all in one package? Including this Batman 89 themed one? Grab this collection today. (Image credit: Warner Bros)

Batman: Arkham Collection All DLC and post-release content on one disc Reasons to buy + Features remastered 'Return To' version of Asylum & City + Includes Arkham Knight and all its DLC + Fantastic value

While everyone is looking to the next generation of hardware and the games these new consoles bring with them, there's still plenty of gems to play and enjoy on your current Xbox. And if you just happen to have missed one or more of Rocksteady's brilliant superhero action adventure games, the Batman: Arkham Collection offers the best and most valued-packed way to play all three on the same disc.

The collection includes all three games - including Arkham Knight and the remastered 'Return To' versions of Arkham Asylum (the original is over a decade old now!) and Arkham City - and all the post-release DLC content for each respective entry. So that's every story expansion, every challenge map and all those moreish Batman skins. When it comes to bundling all that extra content, the Batman: Arkham Collection offers the most bang for your buck.

While its not the most ambitious of action-RPGs on the market today, Kakarot does help bring Goku's story arc to life in suitably over-the-top fashion. (Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot An immersive ode to classic DBZ Reasons to buy + Battles are over-the-top and entertaining + Huge cast of characters to meet + Lots of side-activities and quests in-between battles

Dragon Ball Z games are always a bit crazy, but that's to be expected when its source material is so consistently over-the-top. So it's fitting that Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot - the latest game in the franchise from Bandai Namco - should take that concept and push it even further. A semi open-world game of sorts, Kakarot offers the chance to meet and battle your favourite (and not so favourite) characters in multi-stage melee brawls reminiscent of Dragon Ball FighterZ.

When you're not leaping into a mind-boggling anime showdown, you can explore the world of DBZ and complete side-quests and activities (including fishing, naturally) and delve deeper into the storylines of Goku and co. While it's very much re-tread of classic storylines, the game does add some much-needed extra content and dialogue that fleshes out certain areas that were previously an afterthought. It's not the most ambitious action-RPG out there, but it's authentically DBZ so franchise aficionados are bound to get a lot out of it.

(Image credit: Big Ant Studios)

AO Tennis 2 Will this tennis sim be an ace or a double fault? Reasons to buy + Much improved career mode + Design your courts in the academy + Relive classic matches and even make your own scenarios

After a long while without a decent tennis game, developer Big Ant Studios and publish BigBen Games is looking to show virtual on-court action has a play on modern day consoles and PC. The result is the next instalment in their AO Tennis series - AO Tennis 2 - and with a handful of key changes, the duo are hoping to prove you don't need the budgets of 2K or EA to make it work.

First up, the career mode has been bolstered with an overhauled career that features support for both solo and co-op play (in doubles, naturally) as well as the addition of more story-focused elements. You can use the academy mode to create and level up your created tennis superstar with drills, as well as creating your very own court designs. The creative options also extend to the scenario creator, which enables you to both relive classic moments from tennis' illustrious history and design your own challenging scenarios.

Following the issues surrounding Rugby 18, Big Ben is looking to turn things around with the release of Rugby 20. (Image credit: Big Ben Games)

Rugby 20 The latest rugger simulator Reasons to buy + Play as teams from some of the biggest domestic leagues + Overhauled tactics system + Improved presentation over Rugby 18

Once upon a time, rugby games were ten a penny, but for a while the world of virtual rugger was a barren place. And while EA has long since abandoned the sport to focus on its core titles, smaller developers have stepped in to fill the void. Big Ben's rugby titles have been a little hit and miss (Rugby 18 was particularly rough), but it's hoping it can turn things around with an overhauled approach for its latest instalment, Rugby 20.

Alongside the usual national teams and officially licensed domestic teams from leagues such as the Top 14, Pro D2, Gallagher Premiership and Pro 14, Rugby 20 boasts a revamped tactics system for a more granular approach to tactics and formations. Now you can set up trick plays more in the vein of the modern Madden games, as well as filtering in subs as matches progress. Graphically it's looking a lot better, with a far more confident presentation package.

Alongside solo play, you can also play with up to three friends in local multplayer. (Image credit: Wired Producctions)

AVICII Invector An Amplitude-esque trip into the late DJ's superstar discography Reasons to buy + Support for solo and multiplayer + Fantastic dance soundtrack + Great way to support mental health awareness and suicide prevention

The untimely death of Swedish DJ Tim 'Avicii' Bergling in 2018 came to a shock to us all - including Hello There Games, the indie studio who had been working with the DJ for three years on a new rhythm-action game. Despite the tragic loss of Bergling, the studio continued development in his honour, vowing to live up to his mission to create a game that combined his catchy dance tunes with an engaging and mesmerising visual backdrop.

For those who enjoyed the likes of Amplitude and the many imitators its spawned over the years, AVICII Invector is a must-play. With a suitably fast and catchy soundtrack featuring many of Avicii's biggest dancefloor hits, this solo and multiplayer-based music game is fun little game and an ideal way to support the foundation that was established in Bergling's name to raise awareness of mental health and suicide prevention.

There are also sorts of tasks and challenges to complete as you wreak avian havoc. (Image credit: House House)

Untitled Goose Game Unleash the power of the honk Reasons to buy + A fun and rewarding little curio + Easy to pick up and play + Chase villagers and honk at will

2019 was a strong year for games, including plenty of unexpected hits sneaking their way into our hearts (and our GOTY lists). Untitled Goose Game is one such game, a small-scale indie offering that takes a simple concept - controlling a goose as it wreaks havoc throughout a colourful village - and transforms it into a must-play experience.

It's a short little game, but a rewarding one that's perfect for players of all ages. There are all sorts of tasks and challenges to complete as you chase villagers into their homes, steal items and don the occasional hat. It's silly, and rather quaint, but it's definitely worth your time now it's available on Xbox One.

The most recent DOOM gave the series a welcome modern update with a rewarding single-player story and some classic online modes. (Image credit: Bethesda)

DOOM Slayers Collection The evolution of the first-person shooter Reasons to buy + Four classic shooters in one box + Great way to experience the series + Over 25 years of FPS action

Shooters might look and play very different today, but they all draw inspiration and share common roots with the original Doom. With brutal weaponry and intricate level designs filled with secrets and ruthless demons, Doom set the bar high for the genre. If you've never experienced this classic, then the DOOM Slayers Collection offers a perfect way to experience Doom and its sequels.

In one box you'll get the original, the even gorier sequel in Doom II, the horror-style action of Doom 3 and the contemporary reboot in DOOM (2016). With DOOM Eternal set to arrive next year with even more demon-slaying action, this is a perfect way to experience this seminal series.

The T-800 makes plenty of appearances, so you'll need to learn how best to exploit the weaknesses of robo-Arnie. (Image credit: Teyon)

Terminator: Resistance A stealth-focused shooter in the Terminator universe Reasons to buy + Explore a post-apocalyptic LA in 2028 + Mixture of gunfights & stealth + Lots of endings to unlock

While the Terminator franchise may have stalled yet again on the big screen (despite being the best cinematic incarnation since T2 back in 1991), there's hope it might have a brighter future in video games. Polish developer Teyon (a studio with a very eclectic back catalogue, including shooters) is on dev duties, offering up a sci-fi first-person shooter set in a post-apocalyptic Los Angeles.

While it's more Wolfenstein on a budget, the focus on scavenging for resources and using stealth to outwit does help create a more tactical experience that rewards careful movement. There are plenty of new weapons to unlock and utilise, and lots of familiar robotic faces (including our old friends the T-800) to battle, as well as multiple endings to unlock if you're in the mood for myriad playthroughs.

It's crazy that a game as beloved as Halo: Reach has taken this long to enter the Master Chief Collection, but thankfully it has been supported via Xbox Backwards Compatibility for a while. (Image credit: Microsoft)

Halo: Reach A classic finally makes its way home Reasons to buy + The Master Chief collection is finally complete + Fully optimised for Xbox One + Improved matchmaking experience

It might have been a while since the last proper Halo game (four years, to be exact - imagine Call of Duty players waiting that long for a new instalment!), but Xbox One players have still had a veritable smorgasbord of games to play thanks in part to the bumper delights of the Master Chief Collection. However, one game has been conspicuously absent for much of this time. Bungie's last Halo hurrah - Halo: Reach.

Microsoft and 343 Industries have been hard at work optimising Reach while it continues to work on the next entry in the series (Halo Infinite, slated for release next year), with a lot of those changes going into the PC version and its huge library of maps. Sure, it's story didn't quite hold up to the quality of Halo 2 and Halo 3, but its multiplayer experience remains one of the best to ever feature Spartans punching each other into oblivion. If you already own The Master Chief Collection, Reach will appear as a free update on 3 December.

It isn't just long-ranged sniper kills. You'll need to use stealth tactics to sneak into locations and pull off all sorts of CQC tasks. (Image credit: CI Games)

Sniper Ghost Warrior: Contracts Sandbox slaying from a distance Reasons to buy + Maps are vast and full of options + Earn cash by collecting bounties and getting kills + Support for single-player and multiplayer death matches

Back in 2017, developer CI Games attempted to take its long-running first-person stealth shooter franchise into the big time with a new, activity-filled open world that promised freedom and true sniper tactics. But the reality was a very buggy, mostly barren experience that proved going big was a little too much for a studio of CI's size. For Sniper Ghost Warrior: Contracts, the latest instalment in the series, we've now got a series of sandbox-style maps that finally deliver on that promise of open-ended landscapes and multiple targets.

Much like the oft-forgotten Killzone: Mercenaries, you play as a contract assassin collecting bounties by killing targets, completing stealth missions and various side-ops. You better you do, the more cash you earn, the better upgrades and gear you can take into the field. It's still not a perfect experience, but it's sniper simulation is top-notch with bullet physics that are affected by everything from wind to bullet drop. If you're looking for something to fill that Sniper Elite void, this is the series for you.

Nighttime races offer the chance to build some serious Bank, but get busted and you'll lose everything you've earned. (Image credit: EA)

Need for Speed Heat Ghost Games goes Underground Reasons to buy + New drift system is far more intuitive + Risk/reward of racing at night/evading cops + No lootboxes

While Need for Speed Payback offered an enjoyable if not particularly memorable open-world racing experience, the presence of loot boxes in an aggressive form pretty much sunk any chance of critical or commercial success. Two years on, Ghost Games has returned for another crack of the whip and, thankfully, EA has seemingly learned its lesson because Need for Speed Heat has no loot boxes to speak of.

Thankfully, the actual racing game itself is really fun. Once again set in an open-world city, races are split it normal races in the day where you'll earn Rep (reputation), which will get you slots on nighttime races to earn Bank (money). Nighttime races offer lots of race and drift opportunities, but all that loot comes at the risk of being busted by the cops. It's tense, but it's an enjoyable and thoroughly rewarding race experience.

This isn't concept art. You'll really be taking on an AT-ST with nothing more than you lightsaber, a cute droid and a lot luck. (Image credit: EA)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order A engrossing single-player Star Wars story Reasons to buy + Lightsaber combat and force powers blend well together + Canonical story feels authentically Star Wars + Not a microtransaction in sight

With the first Star Wars Battlefront completely omitting a story mode, and the second offering up a decent but easily forgotten narrative experience, it falls to Respawn (developer of the Titanfall games and the battle royale megahit, Apex Legends) to give this generation of consoles a proper SW game that delves deep into the franchise's lore. And do so without the damning presence of a microtransaction or a loot crate.

Respawn has cherry picked the right mix of ideas for Fallen Order - The Force Unleashed's sense of Force-driven power, the careful parries and strikes of Dark Souls, the open-ended exploration of Metroid Prime - and blended them with the unmistakable setting of Star Wars. You can upgrade main hero Cal Kestis can level up his force powers, while cute droid companion BD1 can be skilled up with extra abilities for hacking and more. With a new generation of consoles only a year away, Xbox One is finally getting a decent single-player SW game.

These games are as tough as they were on the Mega Drive/Genesis, but they're still classics that deserve a replay. (Image credit: Nighthawk Interactive)

Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King Two tough-as-nails platformers get the re-release treatment Reasons to buy + Two platforming classics in one box + 1080p graphical enhancements + Access multiple versions of each game

Unlike Spyro Reignited Trilogy - which also revived some much-loved platforming classics - Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King isn't a remake, but rather a remaster of the original games. What sets it apart is the ability to play multiple different versions of each of these retro platformers, so if you preferred the SNES version of the Mega Drive (or vice versa) you can experience both in the same package.

Alongside this great feature, you play enjoy 1080p visual enhancements for modern eyes, and the ability to play with a CRT-style visual overlay (for those who want to recreate that early '90s gaming experience. Both games are still just as unforgiving as they were 20+ years ago, but that shouldn't put you off enjoying this classic 2D platforming milestones.

The Outer Worlds is one of the best action-RPGs in years, and is easily a GOTY contender for 2019. (Image credit: Obsidian)

The Outer Worlds It's Fallout, but not as we know it Reasons to buy + Combat, dialogue and stealth blend seamlessly together + Brilliant writing fleshes a memorable story + Lots of weapons to upgrade and gear to mod

Bethesda's modern take on the Fallout games have always split opinion, but spin-off of sorts Fallout: New Vegas has held a special place in the hearts of fans. Which is quite something considering just how buggy it was. Developer Obsidian has gone on to create some amazing additions to the RPG genre, but it's hit a new stride with The Outer Worlds, producing something that takes all the things we loved about F:NV and applies the spit and polish of triple-A release.

The result is a very familiar formula - create a character/go on quests/shoot, talk or sneak your way through - but it's so well put together that sense of deja vu only serves to play in its favour. Set in the distant future, you'll commandeer a ship and explore multiple planets, meeting new people, building your party and deciding the fate of those you meet. It's an FPS only as much as you want it to be, and you can choose diplomacy and peaceful talks over violence should you wish. With some of the best writing we've seen in many years, rarely any technical issues and a pulpy sci-fi/western feel, The Outer Worlds is a solid GOTY contender.

Captain Price is back, although this isn't a sequel or a prequel. It's more a 'modern' retelling of sorts. (Image credit: Activision)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Infinity Ward reboots its iconic franchise Reasons to buy + Single-player returns (with Captain Price in tow) + Special Ops mode replaces Zombies + Ground War adds larger maps and vehicles

Modern Warfare is back with a reboot of sorts that takes familiar elements (such as Captain Price and his 'tache) and transposes them into a fictional single-player story with some very real and uncomfortable truths. While solo play returns, Zombies mode is out, traded out for Special Ops mode (a co-op affair with challenges not too dissimilar to the moment-to-moment gameplay of Rainbow Six: Siege). Multiplayer has been given a fresh makeover thanks to a new engine, including a deep weapon customisation system and a more linear approach to unlocks and progression.

The new Ground War mode - first seen in the betas earlier this year - gives COD a dose of Battlefield scale with larger maps and higher player counts than normal (it was 64 players in the beta, but developer Infinity Wars has promised 100+ at launch). Those bigger maps means vehicles are now in play, offering players the immediacy of COD's gunplay with the grand battlefields of modern battle royale games. There are no loot boxes this year, but there is a Battle Pass. However, IW promises this will just be cosmetic unlocks, not gameplay advantages.

You can transform levels to add new effects, such as blizzards like this one. Or swallow tonics to change your platforming duo. (Image credit: Team17)

Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair A platforming gem with plenty of new ideas Reasons to buy + Transform levels to give them a new and feel + Secret-filled overworld to explore + Runs at 60fps on all platforms

While the original Yooka-Laylee was very much a modern take on Banjo-Kazooie and its many imitators, Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair is more of an ode to the Donkey Kong Country series, with plenty of that Playtonic creativity and charm added in for good measure. Primarily a side-scrolling 2D platformer - think Rayman Legends only with 3D models - Impossible Lair is filled creative ways to complete each level.

You can pull switches mid-level that completely transform its look and feel - such as submerging it in water or freezing it with a blizzard - which in turn makes previously unreachable areas (and their secrets) fully accessible. When you're not preparing yourself to face the titular Impossible Lair, you can also explore a top-down overworld full of its quirks and curios.

You can race against Fernando Alonso himself and a new mode full of challenges and driving skill tests. (Image credit: Codemasters)

Grid Intense racing action from Touring cars to muscle stock Reasons to buy + Choose up to six different career paths + Take on the Fernando Alonso Challenge + 11 globe-trotting race locations

Having doubled down a little too much on the realistic racing model for Grid Autosport (which received a re-release on Nintendo Switch earlier this year), Codemasters has given the series something of a soft reboot with a return to the more accessible setup of the original entry. While the handling and damage model can be adjusted, you're left with a racer that's arcade enough to compete the likes of Forza and its open-world spin-offs.

This entry features all the car types and disciplines you could ask for - including Touring cars, muscle stock and Porches galore - with 11 globe-trotting locations to visit and compete in. Alongside a career (which features six different paths to follow depending on your playstyle) and all the usual local and online racing modes, this version also includes a special Fernando Alonso Challenge mode where you'll complete challenges to earn the chance to race the legendary driver himself!

The enemies of The Surge 2 are far more challenging than those of the first game, so the learning curve is a little steeper this time around. (Image credit: Focus Home Interactive)

The Surge 2 Dismember to remember Reasons to buy + Jericho City makes for a more diverse setting + Dismember enemies and loot their limbs + Upgrade your avatar with looted armour and weapons

With Dark Souls seemingly laid to rest and Elden Ring (FromSoftware's new IP with Game of Thrones author George RR Martin), fans clamouring for a difficult and obtuse action-RPG have a new means to punish can fill their boots with this latest offering from Deck13 Interactive. The Surge 2 takes all the elements that made the original such a hidden gem, including the ability to target specific limbs in battle, and looting fallen enemies for new parts and weapons.

With a larger and more diverse new setting, and with it a greater variety of enemies to duel, The Surge 2 offers up more of the things you enjoyed about the first game. More enemies means more weapon types and armour pieces to loot, craft and upgrade. That greater choice feeds into a much broader approach to class builds, so you can construct a build that suits the speed and style you prefer.

If you've played the NHL series' World of Chel, you'll know what to expect from VOLTA Football. (Image credit: EA)

FIFA 20 The beautiful game's beautiful game Reasons to buy + VOLTA football is FIFA's World of Chel + New 'Battle Pass' in FUT + VOLTA to include narrative-like elements

The latest FIFA is here, bringing with it new changes to gameplay, and brand new modes that promise a hark back to the good old days of FIFA Street (and its many imitators). VOLTA Football is the big new addition, offering a narrative-driven multiplayer experience that combines character customisation with story beats and 17 brightly-lit locales from around the world. Think NHL's World of Chel meets the PARK in the NBA 2K series.

Alongside VOLTA Football, EA Canada has made changes to Career mode to improve the manager mode side of things (including offering greater agency over player morale and individual stats), updates to FUT (two new modes and 15 new icon players). In terms of authenticity, FIFA still rules the roost with 30 official leagues, 700 clubs and 17,000 players. Looks like FIFA fans will have plenty to keep them playing until next September.

Claptrap is back (obviously, this is Borderlands, after all), although without the original voice actor. (Image credit: 2K)

Borderlands 3 Gearbox's classic loot shooter returns (with a few new tricks) Reasons to buy + Sticks to the classic BL formula (in a good way) + New environments are the most diverse yet + Strong diversity to mission design & structure

Borderlands 3 could have been a grand re-imagining. A shooter that re-approached the formula that made it such a hit back in 2009 (and inspired so many other, and sometimes better, games in the years that followed). And while BL3 does feature a fair few changes and enhancements, if you've played any of the previous entries, you'll know exactly what you're getting when you boot this up for the first time. This is a loot shooter where you shoot things and loot things.

The new Vault Hunter classes are the best the series has offered yet, with more passive and active powers to help break up the endless need to empty a magazine into some poor bandit's face. There are far more varied environments to explore beyond the canyons and snow-swept locales of Pandora, offering up plenty of open-ended settings to loot. Talking of loot, there are more guns here than ever. Sure, the gunplay isn't quite as weighty and accurate as Destiny 2, but considering how often you get new boom sticks, it's not the biggest of issues.

There are some issues with performance at launch, specifically when playing online with one too many enemies on screen, but few online-driven experiences are without their hiccups at launch. Hopefully Gearbox will address this soon in order to create a more stable framerate when things get busy. If you do want to play on your own, you can experience the entire game solo, just like the previous entries, although BL3 is at its best when you're shooting and looting as a team.

The MyCareer story mode doesn't quite live up to the hype, but it's still an enjoyable take on a player's rise to the NBA. (Image credit: 2K)

NBA 2K20 The best basketball sim keeps getting better Reasons to buy + MyCareer story is slick, if soulless + Easier to reach rank 99 + Neighborhood has more mini-games

With the NBA Live series seemingly not releasing in its usual slot (EA has yet to reveal exactly what its plans for the next instalment are), its biggest rival - and the series that's come to define the sports simulation excellence - has arrived with its best instalment yet. NBA 2K20 offers some key changes to the flow of play, including a more realistic approach to player speed, momentum and physicality based on their attributes and position.

The difficulty curve is a little steeper, but it makes each match that bit faster as a result. The new MyCareer story mode element is slick if a little forgettable, but with a new layout for The Neighborhood social hub, tons of new mini-games, a new 3v3 mode for Pro-Am and some welcome tweaks to MyTeam (such as Position Lock for negating over-stacked card combos) b-ball fans will have plenty to keep them playing.

MXGP 2019's handling model can be adjusted from a forgiving arcade feel to a pro setting that will throw you off at the slightest misjudgement. (Image credit: Milestone)

MXGP 2019 Milestone aims for another holeshot Reasons to buy + Train and enjoy new modes in the Playground + MXGP finally gets a Track Editor + First MXGP game to have current season riders

Much like the Motorsport on which its based, Milestone Team's MXGP remains a very niche racing series. One that balances realistic physics with a game all about doing big jumps off muddy hills and flying off your bike on a first corner pileup. Five games into the series and the Italian studio continues to tweak its racing model, as well as adding in much wanted modes and features for MXGP 2019.

First off, MXGP 2019 has a Track Editor (something the series has needed for years), so you can finally build, share and race on user-created tracks. There's also a new training hub - now known as the Playground - which enables you to create custom race checkpoints via the Waypoint mode, as well as a means of learning to handle different engine strokes in varying track conditions. There's even up to date rider likenesses and team details.

The many forms of the Hiss evoke the creative enemies you faced in Remedy's underrated Alan Wake. (Image credit: Remedy Entertainment)

Control The latest adventure from the makers of Max Payne Reasons to buy + Explore a 'haunted house' filled with reality-changing horrors + Upgrade and unleash your own paranormal powers

Coming from the studio behind May Payne, Alan Wake and Quantum Break, Control is a mind-bending survival horror and third-person shooter. You play Jesse Faden, a recruit working for the Federal Bureau of Control, a secretive agency that studies paranormal activity.

When the agency's 'Oldest House' HQ in New York City goes into lockdown, it's up to Jesse to explore its ever-changing corridors and solve the mystery at its heart. You'll be able to unleash Jesse's paranormal powers, such as mind-control and levitation, as well as utilising more traditional shooter weapons to fight back against the malevolent forms of the Hiss.

Each of the four realms - Earth, Yaesha, Rhom and Corsus - offer four very different locales, each with their own foes to battle. (Image credit: Gunfire Games)

Remnant: From the Ashes A survival shooter, with a Darksiders twist Reasons to buy + Four unique realms to explore + Co-op with up to two other players + Modify gear and weapons to create unique loadouts

From the makers of the Darksiders series (including last year's criminally underrated Darksiders III) comes Remnant: From the Ashes, a new three-player co-op shooter that takes that tried and tested formula (open-ended maps, XP levelling, upgradeable gear and more) and gives it a fantastical twist.

Turns out a nightmarish horror from another dimension has attacked the Earth, ravaging it into a familiar post-apocalyptic state. The last remnant of mankind now has to use the same technology to travel to other worlds, find new weapons and hunt down the source of this eldritch enemy. It's very silly, and not particularly revolutionary, but it's a fun alternative to The Division games or World War Z.

Your boat will enable you visit otherwise inaccessible areas of the titular Sinking City. (Image credit: Frogwares)

The Sinking City Investigate an eldritch horror in Frogwares' latest detective caper Reasons to buy + Gather clues and interrogate witnesses + Use drugs to maintain your sanity + Explore a mysterious open-world

If you've got a taste for games with a focus on investigations and solving mysteries, then the Ukrainian developer behind the most recent Sherlock Holmes games has just the thing. The Sinking City takes that same template - you attempting to solve an over-arcing mystery by gathering clues and speaking to locales - but infuses it with a horror twist.

The titular city is being engulfed by the waves, like an overtly Gothic Venice, and our hero must attempt to unravel the cause while maintaining his own sanity. Witnessing acts of horror will cause you grip on reality to weaken, so you'll need to marshal your senses or risk descending into madness.

As a 4X turn-based grand strategy game, Age of Wonders: Planetfall features battles and political encounters on a huge scale. (Image credit: Paradox Interactive)

Age of Wonders: Planetfall Diplomacy and war collide in the distant future Reasons to buy + 4X grand strategy meets Starcraft + Deep single-player campaign + Lots of multiplayer modes to choose from

The Age of Wonders series is back, bringing its 4X grand strategy gameplay to PC and consoles with the sci-fi themed politics of Age of Wonders: Planetfall. Following the same vein as other popular titles in the genre, such as Europa Universalis, Planetfall uses a procedurally-generated map where six factions are vying for control by any means necessary.

You can choose to follow the route of trade deals and diplomacy, using natural resources to power your faction, or you can go the route of the warmongering tyrant and build an intergalactic navy capable of destroying anyone who dares defy you. Each of the six factions has its own unique units, and there's a huge amount of depth to be found in both its turn-based combat and its political agency.

Certain players now also possess Superstar Abilities that reflect their game-changing skills on the field. (Image credit: EA)

Madden NFL 20 QBs take centre stage in the latest Madden Reasons to buy + New modernised playbooks + Personalised QB1 story mode + Unlock unique special traits for key NFL players

The new NFL season is due to start at the beginning of September, and that means it must be time for a new Madden. The annual American football simulator franchise returns with - shock horror - Madden NFL 20, which retains that familiar tactical sports sim with some welcome new features (including a replacement for the story mode and some special player abilities).

Face of the Franchise: QB1 isn't a follow-up to the narrative-driven The Longshot series; instead, it's more of a revival of Superstar mode, where you'll guide a created player from the college level to the NFL. There 10 licensed college franchises featured in the mode so gridiron super-fans will love that extra authenticity. There's also a new Superstar X-Factor system, which introduces special unique traits for some of the league's biggest and best players.

Whether you play in co-op or solo with the AI, there's still plenty of that familiar Wolfenstein shooter ultraviolence to be had. (Image credit: Bethesda)

Wolfenstein: Youngblood A non-linear, co-op, alt-history shooter Reasons to buy + Play in co-op with a friend or the AI + More open-ended approach to level designs + '80s synth-wave influenced soundtrack

When Bethesda isn't giving us some of the best RPG experiences outside of The Witcher, it's serving up shooters like no one's business. We've already had Rage 2, and with DOOM Eternal looming on the horizon, the third full entry in the alt-history Wolfenstein series is ready to unleash its own kind of unique ultraviolence. Starring the daughters of main hero BJ Blazkowicz, this '80s set tale brings co-op gameplay to the series for the first time.

You can either play with a friend or team-up with the AI, offering far more agency when it comes to tackling missions and taking down tougher foes. Missions are also more open-ended in their design, offering a more Dishonored style approach where tactics involving stealth or all-out gunfights can be utilised. It's kind of change the series has been crying out for, presenting far more replay value as a result.

Yes, you're going to be kicking someone's head off while wearing converse. It's that kind of game. (Image credit: Koch Media)

Redeemer: Enhanced Edition Punch, hack and shoot your way through this arcade brawler Reasons to buy + Parry system makes for some fun disarming kills + Top-down feel a la Loaded + Support for local co-op play

On the days where Rambo is busy exploding people with a 50. cal at close range, there's Visily. A former Russian merc, our bearded barbarian seemingly knows more ways to kill people than John Wick. When his old life comes back to ruin his new one among some Shao Lin monks, our boy responds in kind. In other words, it's a top-down brawler where you kill people in increasingly brutal and gory ways. Tapping into the likes of Loaded, Redeemer: Enhanced Edition simply lets you loose with a variety of murder means.

The Enhanced Edition brings a number of new additions to the blood-soaked table, namely the introduction of local co-op for double the death-dealing. On top of that, there's a new perk system for enhancing your kill skills and even more ways to to dispatch your foes in the heat of battle. It's a very uncomplicated game that doesn't ever try to be more than it is, but with a few new features included this is easily the best version of Redeemer yet.

While it does deal with some serious allegory, Sea of Solitude is still a really enjoyable and rewarding game in its own right, (Image credit: EA)

Sea of Solitude A cathartic exploration of depression in gaming form Reasons to buy + A non-violent action adventure experience + A metaphysical journey into the fragility of mental health + Gorgeous visuals and striking soundtrack

The topic of mental health is no longer taboo for video game developers, with the likes of Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice and What Remains of Edith Finch offering brave new interpretations of how frail and fragile our minds can be. Sea of Solitude continues this trend, presenting an action adventure that mixes stealth, platforming and exploration.

There's a constant sense of isolation that pervades every part of Sea of Solitude, as you guide Kay - a young woman who awakes on a boat in a dark ocean, her own body now blackened and feathered to a monstrous degree - on a journey to find a bigger boat. She'll encounter monsters that represent the trauma she's carrying around with her, and while these elements are 'gamified' to make them fit into a traditional interactive experience, none them feel trite or cheap.

New locations and landmarks along the famous Tour de France route have now been included to give it that extra level of immersion. (Image credit: BigBen Interactive)

Tour de France 19 Lead the Peloton in this pro cycling sim Reasons to buy + Updated with the latest teams and riders + Includes the Le Tour des Flandres for the first time + New challenges, including in-race Sprints

Sports simulations are quite niche in their own right - even the likes of FIFA and Madden only have dedicated followings in certain regions - but then there are super-niche sims that bring far more obscure sports to life in virtual form. The Tour de France games have been going for years, and the latest addition brings with it some welcome new changes.

Online competitions have now been introduced with two-to-four-player tournaments available, while more realistic and reactive AI makes solo play much more of a challenge. Talking of Challenges, this new iteration features special modes such as Descent and Sprint. You can now race through the Le Tour des Flandres (one of the oldest races in the pro cycling calendar) and enjoy all the major landmarks of the TdF race.

By combining both F1 and F2 into the same package, Codies have created one of the best career modes in racing sims. (Image credit: Codemasters)

F1 2019 Codemasters' F1 series just keeps getting better Reasons to buy + Play through F2 and F1 championships + Vastly improved career mode + Driving model has a real 'sim-cade' feel

With the likes of Milestone churning out a racing game every other month, it's often easy to forget there other developers out there still producing motorsport sims worth your time and hard-earned money. British studio Codemasters is still very much a petrolhead, and it's latest addition to its officially licensed F1 series - F1 2019 - is proof that such a pedigree always shines through.

This year's iteration now includes a full simulation of the F2 championship, which is used to great effect in the redesigned career mode. With more of a narrative focus than previous years, you'll guide a driver through their early career all the way into F1 stardom, with scripted drama with your long-standing rivals keeping things theatrical on the way. When paired with an excellent driving model - which will satisfy both hardcore racing sim players and more arcade-focused newbies - F1 2019 proves itself to be something truly special.

If you played Crash Team Racing the first time around on PS1, then you'll find Nitro Fueled is a faithful recreation of that zany racer.

Crash Team Racing - Nitro Fueled The classic kart racer gets a modern makeover Reasons to buy + Take races online or test your skills in local multiplayer + Features karts and tracks from CTR and Crash Nitro Kart + A full-on remake much like Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

With Spyro Reignited Trilogy and Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy having proved such a hit, Activision is back at it again with its 'modern remake of a PS1 classic' formula. This time it's the turn of Crash Team Racing - one of the few arcade racers to even come close to the majesty of Mario Kart 64 - and its packed with all the old tracks and racers your remember.

Even if you missed it the first time round, you're still in for a treat. With a modern visual makeover, you can power slide around every corner and attempt to claim a podium finish on some of the most ridiculous tracks you've ever played. You'll get access to both online and local multiplayer, and additional tracks and karts from Crash Nitro Kart.

With the new improved multiplayer options, you can now hold matches where you control the rules as a Race Director.

MotoGP 19 The biggest MotoGP simulation yet Reasons to buy + New and improved multiplayer experience + New mode set across MotoGP's history + Improved racing physics

The new entry in the annual MotoGP series has sped into view, and it's bringing with it tons of new content and modes to keep you playing long into 2019 and beyond. The game's AI has been overhauled to make it smarter and more reactive to your race style, while an improved approach to multiplayer - with dedicated servers and a new Race Director mode for overseeing an entire online race - shows Milestone is really pushing itself to enhance the full racing experience.

You can play as every rider from the new season across MotoGP and all the other major two-wheeled pro racing tournaments, as well as over 50 riders from MotoGP's history (including more than 35 extra bikes and three additional historical tracks). With 19 modern tracks, you'll also get to ride in the new MotoE race type.

Elsweyr is a very different land to those found in TESO's other expansions (Morrowind and Summerset) and the base game.

The Elder Scrolls Online: Elsweyr Travel to the land of the Khajiit and battle dragons! Reasons to buy + Dragons return to the series for the first time since Skyrim + Huge new region to explore + 30 hours of new content

While it's had a few growing pains over the years, ZeniMax Studios' large-scale MMO has gradually been refining itself with two major expansions - Morrowind and Summerset - and now it's time for the latest chunk of content, entitled Elsweyr, to finally leave the clutches of PC exclusivity and make its way to consoles. And it's bringing with it a raft of additional content.

Set in the humid lands of the cat-like Khajiit people, Elsweyr adds in an extra 30 hours of new questlines and gameplay content, which you can undertake alone or with in tandem with other players in your region. There are plans for new world events, where you'll battle massive dragons and reap considerable rewards, while the introduction of the new necromancer class will bring more unique powers to those that like a spell-based loadout.

A Plague Tale: Innocence isn't afraid to show the bleaker side of life in Medieval France, but it does so by forging Amica and Hugo's bond.

A Plague Tale: Innocence An unexpected trip into the Dark Ages Reasons to buy + Mixture of horror, stealth and environmental puzzles + Use light and fight to drive back hordes of rats + Tense storytelling throughout

French developer Asobo Studio was previously known for porting licensed tie ins from other studios to further platforms, so no one quite expected it to come along with its own unique IP. By diving into the history of its own nation, A Plague Tale: Innocence tasks you with guiding in two young children through the war-torn streets and countryside of France in 1349.

With the Inquisition on their tale at every turn, the duo must work together to evade their pursuers and the hordes of ravenous rats that swarm the countryside. You'll need to use your wits, stealth, your sling and torches to use your environment - and those rats - to your advantage. It's an unexpected little adventure, and one well worth your time on Xbox One.

The team-orientated mechanics offer some interesting ways to look after your teammates mid-race.

Team Sonic Racing A co-operative racer that's gotta go fast Reasons to buy + Three distinct racer types split across 15 playable characters + Team up with other players for awesome co-op powers + Online and local multiplayer supported

If you're still reeling from the abomination that was Sonic the Hedgehog's CGI makeover for his upcoming big screen debut, Sumo Digital has just the pick-me-up. Team Sonic Racing follows on from the brilliant Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed, offering a slick and rewarding kart racer that gives non-Nintendo players a fine Mario Kart alternative.

The big selling point from here is the ability to team up with other racers to create speed co-operative speed boosts or unleash powers that will leave your fellow racers reeling. You play solo or against other players in online and local races, including local splitscreen multiplayer for some old school couchplay competitions.

You can gradually unlock new powers and augmentations to complement your arsenal of meaty weapons in Rage 2. The Doom-level loud combat shotgun is particularly lethal.

Rage 2 A proper naughty open-world shooter Reasons to buy + A colourful and ultraviolent wasteland + Interesting ways to combine powers + A vast improvement on the original Rage

While no one quite expected Bethesda to sign off on a sequel to the disappointing Rage, Rage 2 actually does a great job of shaking off the forgettable nature of its predecessor and embrace a new approach that is all about empowering you with incredible powers and over-the-top weapons.

This new found joy of bloody murder is partnerned with an open-world wasteland, which can be traversed with a series of Mad Max-style vehicles. Within the wastes you take on gangs and cults, as well as mutants and the game's big bad, the Authority, using your nanite powers and big guns to creatively wipe them out.

Examples of the nanite powers you get access to include the ability to warp distances in a second, fire enemies into the air and even power slam into the ground to turn a crowd of foes into a pool of gore. Rage 2's pick and mix approach to abilities is reminiscent of Bulletstorm, while the more tongue-in-cheek take on an open-world definitely has a Borderlands vibe about.

As a single-player experience, Rage 2 offers tons of creative ways to unleash hell in shooter form, and the refreshing lack of dour seriousness makes picking it up and immediately having a blast easy and fun.

Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age The Zodiac Age finally breaks its PS4 exclusivity Reasons to buy + New auto-save feature + Extended soundtrack

Final Fantasy XII is considered one of the greatest additions to the age-old JRPG franchise, and fans the world over were jumping for joy when they heard it was getting a remaster of the Japanese update. However, considering it's been exclusive to PS4 for years, Xbox One and Switch fans have been forced to look on with envy.

Well, that exclusivity has come to an end and The Zodiac Age is finally making its way to other platforms. This updated version of the PS2 classic has an improved character levelling system, a new auto-save feature and an extended soundtrack. It's the very best version of FFXII, so if you've held off playing it, now is the perfect time to right that wrong.

Most of the monsters you encounter have a real eldritch feel to them, so expect plenty of Lovecraftian vibes.

Fade to Silence The winds of winter Reasons to buy + Mix of base-building and survival + Gather resources while battling the elements + Dark Souls-style combat

Fade to Silence has no desire to contain itself to just one genre. It's an amalgam of ideas from all manner of places, and while they don't always gel as well as they should, the result is something that's both immensely challenging and rewarding in its own way. Set in a post-apocalyptic world where a bitter eternal winter has descended, you'll play a settler attempting to build and protect a home while gathering resources.

There are all manner of dangers out there in the tundra, but it's the cold itself that's constantly trying to kill you. Find yourself lost and alone in a blizzard, and much like the original Lost Planet, you'll soon freeze to death. Recruit new follewers to unlock better gear, but lose them and you'll put yourself at risk. You can even use sleds pulled by wolves to travel a vast and dangerous open-world. Better wrap up warm for this one!

This is a Mortal Kombat game, so expect lots of gruesome Fatalities (complete with X-ray vision). Sensitive stomachs need not apply.

Mortal Kombat 11 The bloody bouts of MK return Reasons to buy + Meaty story mode full of characters old and new + Tons of modes, including ladders and daily challenges + Personalise your fighters with new armour

Mortal Kombat 11 is exactly what you're expecting it to be. A big, bold and bloody 2.5D fighting game full of gruesome Fatalities and Brutalities and enough gore to make Eli Roth green at the gills. This latest addition introduces the armour personalisation from Injustice 2 while adding in new Fatal Blows (which are made available when your health drops below 30%) and Krushing Blows (a cinematic set of moves similar to Super Moves from the Injustice games).

There lots of modes to keep you interested, including a story mode that uses time travel to visit some of the key points in the series' long history, as well as the usual arcade-style towers, an online mode for testing your might against the worlds' best fighters and much more.

It's been a long time since we've had a proper licensed snooker game, but Snooker 19 finally draws that drought to an end.

Snooker 19 Like a rocket Reasons to buy + First officially licensed snooker game in eight years + Features 128 pro players + Realistic presentation/TV format

Once upon a time, there was always a snooker game or two out for consoles and PC, but it's actually been almost eight years since the last licensed title from the world of baize. Snooker 19 aims to make up for that drought with a package chock full of content. There are 128 official pro players to choose from as well as lots of real-life locations from around the world (including China Open at Beijing’s Olympic Gymnasium and the one and only Crucible Theatre).

Developed by Lab42 (a studio previously known for porting some of the recent Yakuza games to PC), Snooker 19 will feature a proper simulated experience, with each player taking to the snooker table with the same style and attributes of their real-life counterparts. You can play offline against the AI or test your snooker skills online against the world's best players.

The remaster includes the original game, all of the DLC and Assassin's Creed III: Liberation HD as standard.

Assassin's Creed III Remastered A throwback bundle of epic proportions Reasons to buy + Plenty of visual upgrades + Quality of life improvements to gameplay + All DLC and Liberation HD included

While the series has gone onto bigger and better things - including the brilliant Assassin's Creed Odyssey from last year - classic entries such as ACIII still have plenty to offer. Assassin's Creed III Remastered takes the original bloody action-adventure and applies a visual upgrade to textures and lighting and adds in some much needed quality of life features to gameplay.

On top of that, this remaster also includes all three of the DLC episodes (which sees an alt-history tale where George Washington has named himself king) and a copy of Assassin's Creed III: Liberation HD as standard (a game that was originally designed for PS Vita). Much like Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection, this is a must for any fans who missed the games the first time around.

Want to see some mechs battle it out? And try fend them off while you're just a lowly soldier? Then Left Alive is for you.

Left Alive Mechs, stealth and a big dose of survival Reasons to buy + Big focus on stealth and traps + All the mechs you could ask for

The latest release from Square Enix isn't Kingdom Hearts or Tomb Raider related, instead it's focused on a new IP all about fighting mechs in a war-torn fictional setting. Bringing together some veteran names from the world of Japanese games development - including Toshifumi Nabeshima (director, Armored Core series), Yoji Shinkawa from Kojima Productions (character designer, Metal Gear Solid series), and Takayuki Yanase (mech designer, Ghost in the Shell: Arise, Mobile Suit Gundam 00, Xenoblade Chronicles X) - Left Alive has a lot going for it.

You'll have three different characters - each playing a different role in the conflict on Nova Slava in 2127 - so expect plenty of branching storylines along an extensive story. Add in plenty of customisation options and a health mix of stealth and third-person shooter gunplay and you're left with an intriguing prospect.

You can swing across chasms and ascend buildings in a split-second, offering a constant sense of heightened movement.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice A brutal mixture of stealth, swordplay and shinobi-inspired myths Reasons to buy + Parries, blocks and dodges are even more important in combat + Rich variety of enemy designs to kill/get killed by + Less focus on RPG elements is an improvement

In many ways, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is the ideal successor to both Bloodborne and the Souls series. You'll explore open-ended environments full of secrets and shortcuts and battle tough and brutal enemies around every corner, but you'll also do so with a constant sense of offence. Sword fights are only one by striking a killing blow, so knowing when to move in for the kill is a constant requirement.

At the same time, Sekiro feels intrinsically different from its virtual ancestors. The setting - inspired by the history and myths of Japan - is a world away from DS' medieval fantasy and Bloodborne's Victorian-style horror, and it's alive with shinobi, samurai and monsters galore. You can scale buildings in seconds, opening up exploration completely, and you can even employ stealth when you need to bypass tougher enemies. There's even an element of Tenchu there, for those still pining for a current-gen return to Feudal Japan stealth.

Dead or Alive 6 joins Street Fighter V, Tekken 7 and Injustice 2 as one of the best fighters on current gen hardware.

Dead or Alive 6 A familiar yet impressive sixth outing Reasons to buy + Break Gauge helps balance out fights + More chances to escape/break combos + Nice selection of online and offline modes

Dead or Alive is back. No, not with another volleyball game that's definitely not about volleyball. This is a proper entry in the main series and its bringing that familiar 3D fighting action to Xbox One. Unlike Tekken, Street Fighter or Mortal Kombat, DOA is all about parrying with a 'rock, paper, scissors' approach full of counters and second-guessing. DOA6 continues this formula with gusto.

The latest mainline entry keeps that aggressive and tactical 1v1 fighting setup, but introduces more chances to escape and break combos. For less experienced players, this means you'll have more lifelines (such as using your Break Gauge special attack bar) to avoid an annoying one-sided beating. There are loads of modes to choose from as well, so if you're looking for a fighter with plenty of content, this is the game for you. There is a lot of DLC, but most of it is costumes, so don't feel the need to spend loads extra once you've bought a copy.

Dante is back, with his trademark platinum hair, his dual pistols and that classic giant chip on his shoulder.

Devil May Cry 5 Dante and the gang are back, and they mean business Reasons to buy + Slick, fast and rewarding combat model + Visually impressive presentation + Amazing soundtrack

Capcom continues its run of good form with the revival of DMC proper. Devil May Cry 5 is a considerable step up from DMC4, and even takes note of the ultra-dark/ultra-silly presentation of the DmC: Devil May Cry reboot and melds it into one heart-pumping experience. You can still chain combs with your guns, swords and magical powers, but now you get to choose from a variety of new characters, including V and his ability to summon shadowy familiars.

By harking back to the basic principles of chaining combos in waves of arcade action, DMC5 recaptures the magic that made the original games to popular. And with some of the best visuals Capcom has ever produced - which look frankly incredible running on Xbox One X - this is easily one of the best games on Xbox right now.

Trials Rising Bike-based stunts at their best Reasons to buy + Most creative tracks in the series yet + Comprehensive tutorial mode + All the customisation you could ask for

While 2014's Trials Fusion was a well-received entry in the series, it lacked the spark that had made the previous entry - Trials Evolution - so beloved with fans. Dial the clock forwards to 2019 and the franchise is back, doing away with the futuristic aesthetic and tapping back into the silly extreme sports magic that made the earlier games so popular. From the endless creativity of its tracks, to the gradual gradient of its difficulty spikes, there's just so much to enjoy here.

With the power of Xbox One and Xbox One X, you're getting the best looking version of the game yet. You also get access to a vast tutorial mode making this a great jumping on point for new players, support for local and online races as well as access to the comprehensive Track Editor so you can build and share your own devilish creations with the rest of the Trials community.

Guns-For-Hire return, with a few familiar faces jumping back into the action to join you on your adventures in Hope County.

Far Cry New Dawn A stripped back approach to Far Cry Reasons to buy + Colourful post-apocalyptic take on Hope County + Craft new weapons and vehicles + A more fun approach to combat

Far Cry New Dawn isn't a 'full' entry in Ubisoft Montreal's open-world shooter series - it's more of a spin-off in a similar vein to Far Cry Primal. Serving as a sequel of sorts to Far Cry 5, you'll return to Montana in the wake of an apocalypse where nature has begun to reclaim the land. The result is a colourful new take on familiar locales, complete with all the pretty pink flowers you could ask for.

By stripping away some of the systems that bogged FC5 down (such as the bounty system that saw you endlessly hunted down), New Dawn offers a smaller yet more refined experience. You can now capture outposts and use fuel to upgrade your base, or strip it down outright then lose it to the new enemy faction, The Highwaymen. You can then retake it for even more fuel - if you're willing to endure a tougher fight. From crafting to companions, it's an ideal jumping on point for any new potential fans.

Bioware will be supporting Anthem with ongoing updates and in-world events, called Cataclysms.

Anthem Bioware's new sci-fi epic takes the battle to the skies (and online) Reasons to buy + Intense cooperative battles with an ecosystem of monsters + Flying your javelin makes traversing the world a joy + Upgrade your javelin with loot galore

Anthem sees developer Bioware combining its expertise with MMOs and single-player RPG worlds to create something that's both new and instantly familiar. As a Freelancer - a mercenary with a flying mechanical suit and plenty of firepower - you'll defend the last cities of mankind against all manner of monstrous foes.

Flying your javelin is about the closest thing you can get to being Iron Man right now in game form, and nothing beats boosting into battle before unleashing the power of your Ultimate attack. There are four suits to choose from, countless customisation options and an engaging story to unravel.

Crackdown 3 isn't quite the game it was sold as when first announced, but it's still a fun playground to explore.

Crackdown 3 Open destruction gets the 4K treatment Reasons to buy + Basically a bigger and bolder version of the original Crackdown + Looks great running in 4K

Crackdown 3 seemed like it would be stuck in development hell forever, plagued with delays and problems since its initial reveal five years ago. But the wait is finally over, and while its cloud-based destruction physics aren't quite as revolutionary as we'd been promised (they're also only for the multiplayer Wrecking Zone mode) it's still quite something to destroy entire buildings at will.

The campaign can be played solo or in co-op, with all the usual hallmarks of the Crackdown franchise. You'll level up your agility, marksmanship and driving skills by jumping, shooting and driving through anything that moves. It's no great leap for the series, but it's a super-powered playground that's a riot to explore and destroy.

A journey across post-apocalyptic Russia awaits in Metro Exodus.

Metro Exodus An expansive third instalment of the Metro series that delivers top action and immersive story telling Reasons to buy + Visceral game world + Action packed combat + Impressive graphics

While previous Metro games have been heavily confined to the claustrophobic ruins of post-apocalyptic Moscow and its underground metro system, in Metro Exodus the player breaks free from these confines and proceeds to head out across Russia aboard a militarised train called the Aurora.

Despite the new expansive setting, which looks simply gorgeous on the 4A Engine, the soul of what made the first two Metro games good - so, the RPG elements and detailed micro-actions that are necessary to survive, such as maintaining and upgrading your weapons, changing the filter on your gas mask, and using the day and night cycle to your advantage - remain very firmly in-tact.

Gun play also feels pleasingly deadly, with weapons packing real punch and a realistic sense of potential very immediate death, while the world and narrative is strong for a FPS, which once more is indebted to Dmitry Glukhovsky's original novels.

One of the best Xbox games released so far in 2019 and the best Metro game released to date, too.

Yes, you'll even get to visit Winnie the Boy and gang along with many other Disney-owned properties.

Kingdom Hearts 3 Break out the keyblades for KH's biggest entry yet Reasons to buy + Biggest Kingdom Hearts entry yet + Looks stunning running on Xbox One X

It's been a long time since the last proper instalment in the Kingdom Hearts franchise. In fact, some other series have come and gone in their entirety while we've waited for Sora and co to return to our consoles of choice. Well, the wait is finally over - and while Kingdom Hearts 3 offers a story as convoluted as its predecessors, it balances it out with some of the largest and most rewarding locales yet.

From Frozen and Toy Story to Winnie the Pooh and Big Hero 6, KH3 has some of the most elaborate and authentic Disney-inspired worlds yet. We weren't sure if this third entry could live up to the magic of KH2, but those extra years in development have done this adventure the world of good.

This updated version of Resident Evil 2 will also feature three brand new stories featuring three survivors from Raccoon City.

Resident Evil 2 The return of a survival horror masterpiece Reasons to buy + Fully remade version of RE2 + Updated camera and all DLC

Having found a return to form with Resident Evil 7: Biohazard two years ago, Capcom's long-running survival horror series continues that trend with a full remake of the seminal classic, Resident Evil 2. Over 20 years on, this version sees Raccoon City and its zombie infestation completely rebuilt in a new engine with all the lighting, particle effect and camera angle improvements those two decades provide.

Capcom has managed to retain the sense of dread that made the original so popular, while adding in enough improvements to help shake off the handful of issues that haven't aged well. With lots of DLC - including that released at the time an some brand new stories - this is a must for anyone who likes a strong dose of fear with their gaming exploits.

The Complete Edition of The Council comes with all four of the current episodes. The final instalment will arrive in March.

The Council: Complete Edition A narrative-driven adventure, with a political twist Reasons to buy + Detective-style mystery meets an RPG + Multiple branching paths to your investigation + Four episodes on disc (one to follow as free DLC)

With a visual aesthetic not too dissimilar to Arkane's Dishonored series, The Council: Complete Edition is an episodic interactive mystery experience where you'll meet such characters as George Washington, Napoleon Bonaparte and more. You can choose between different classes, each with their own balance of charisma, perception and dialogue skills.

Each one will help you solve the mystery of The Council in multiple ways, with multiple branching paths depending on your decisions. A slow burner, but one for fans of games that take their time to unfold.

Ever fancied battle royale in the skies? Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown gives you that chance.

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown The dogfighting simulator finally returns Reasons to buy + Mix of simulation and arcade controls + Multiplayer deathmatches and battle royale

It's been almost 12 years since the last numbered instalment in the Ace Combat series (although many consider spin-off Assault Horizon to be a proper entry), but while the franchise has been busy with portable and free-to-play instalments, it's finally ready to make its debut on current-gen hardware.

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown includes the simulation style flight controls from the previous games, while including arcade controls better suited to new players. There's a full campaign of dogfighting antics, as well as support for multiplayer will deathmatches and a battle royale mode. That's right, battle royale in the sky with fighter planes.

Don't let its cartoonish looks fool you - Hello Neighbor is survival horror at its most tense.

Hello Neighbor Escape the neighbour from hell Reasons to buy + Unusual take on the classic survival horror setup + Great use of stealth and puzzles

First-person survival horror games are nothing new on Xbox One - just see Resident Evil 7 and Outlast for proof of that - but Hello Neighbor brings a new take on the genre with a greater focus on stealth, puzzle solving and some neat twists where reality and dreams seemingly collide.

With its cartoonish aesthetic and almost child-like quality, Hello Neighbor builds tension as you sneak into the home of one Mr Wilson to uncover a secret in his basement. Just hope he doesn't find you while you're there...

What Remains of Edith Finch is an engrossing experience, but one that will pull your heartstrings in ways you won't expect.

What Remains of Edith Finch An striking and incredibly creative experience Reasons to buy + Unravel a tragic mystery + Unlike anything else on Xbox One

Xbox One already has quite a few 'walking simulators' to its name, but to simply classify What Remains of Edith Finch as such would be doing this incredibly unique video game a true disservice. As the titular character, you'll explore your family home and uncover the truth behind a curse that's seemingly caused every other member of your bloodline to die in unusual ways.

The storytelling techniques and mechanics are so deftly weaved together that you won't even see the tragic revelations coming. It's not a particularly long game, but it's one that will stay with you long after you've finished it.

Below can be pretty hardcore in its difficulty, but don't let that put you off this must-play indie.

Below An enchanting roguelike adventure Reasons to buy + Striking visual design + Ultra challenging approach to roguelikes

While Microsoft's ID@Xbox indie development program hasn't spawned a title to rival the success of Cuphead (the biggest indie hits have been on Switch and on PC), it did help usher in one of latest and most anticipated independently-made games of the year: Below.

This action-adventure roguelike that uses a charming use of light and darkness in its visuals with a brutal (but ultimately fair) approach to exploration and combat. Death is permanent, but learn the beats of its mechanics and Below yields a top-down survival experience that manages to breath new life into a progressively stale genre.

The split-screen co-op gameplay creates one of the most engaging (and tense) ways to play locally with a friend.

A Way Out A co-operative prison break Reasons to buy + Story-driven co-operative experience + Central performances are brilliant

Co-op play is often added in as a second or third thought these days, but not for A Way Out. Coming from a team that previously worked on Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons over at Starbreeze, this engaging tale is all about two convicts who escape from prison and must go on the run and evade capture.

You play online or locally, with the screen splitting every time one player leaves the side of the other. Puzzles and obstacles can be overcome by working together with a big focus on stealth and tense chases. It's unlike anything else released recently and is well-worth a play.

With an art style similar to Absolver, the world of Ashen is brought to life with a captivating aesthetic.

Ashen An RPG with an emotional heart Reasons to buy + Captivating visual style + Engrossing use of NPC relationships

As this feature can attest, recently there have been some truly amazing triple-A releases, but there's also been plenty of smaller titles that are just as deserving of your time, money and attention. Ashen is one, and it brings a different spin on the age-old medieval RPG formula.

It takes that familiar Souls combat model - with light attacks, heavy attacks and a stamina metre - but removes the need to explore linear environments and instead presents more open locales where the course of your journey is up to you. You can recruit NPC companions, much like Dragon's Dogma, but you'll occasionally meet other players. Question is, will they form an alliance or attempt to kill you?

The new Demolition Derby expansion brings stock car destruction to an already over-stuffed racing package.

The Crew 2 Drive, ride and fly your way to glory Reasons to buy + A vast open-world full of racing activities + Switch between boats, planes and cars in certain races + Another truncated version of the United States

Such is the wave of high-quality games we've had this year that some games that would've shined in less packed years have been lost in the sheer wealth of incoming titles. One of those games is The Crew 2 and it's definitely worth a play, especially if you love arcade racing games.

Embracing Ubisoft's love of content-filled open-worlds, you can race sports cars, muscle cars, off-road vehicles, stunt planes, speed boats and so much more. It's a bright, vibrant and empowering experience, and it's just a new Demolition Derby expansion so there's even more to do! Don't sleep on this one this Xmas!

You don't have to have played the first two Darksiders games to enjoy the third, but it helps, from a story perspective at least.

Darksiders III Unleash Fury on Xbox One Reasons to buy + Explore a post-apocalyptic Earth + Use your chain to build combos and traverse the environment

Despite the implosion of developer THQ and the closure of developer Vigil, the Darksiders franchise has risen from the grave in the care of Gunfire Games (a new studio featuring some of the original devs from Vigil).

The third chapter focuses on a new Horseman, the rage-filled Fury, who is sent to Earth to uncover the true reason for the premature Apocalypse.

While it lacks the loot system introduced in the second game, there's an improved combat system, multiple element-inspired powers to find and plenty of the over-the-top bosses the franchise has become so well known for.

The introduction of dynamic twisters adds another destructive force alongside Rico.

Just Cause 4 Feed your appetite for destruction Reasons to buy + Most destructible sandbox yet + Improved performance over JC3 + Dynamic storms

It's been four years since Rico Rodriguez brought untold destruction to his homeland of Midici in the name of rebellion, and now he's back in Just Cause 4.

Exchanging the sun-baked regions of the Mediterranean for a South American state gripped by a nefarious peace-keeping force, his mission is much the same: use his grappling hook and a never-ending supply of guns and explosives.

Developer Avalanche has improved performance considerably this time around, and with new dynamic storms with hyper-destructive twisters that annihilate anything in their path (as well as serving as a quick way to wingsuit across the map), it's a non-stop blast.

Fallout 76 breaks the pure single-player experience by creating an MMORPG based in the same universe.

Fallout 76 Explore an irradiated West Virginia... together Reasons to buy + Experience the Fallout universe as an online experience + For fans of The Elder Scrolls Online + Classic Fallout RPG experience

The Elder Scrolls Online helped take the fantasy RPG world of Tamriel from single-player adventure into a fully-fledged online experience and now Bethesda is doing the same for the post-apocalyptic world of Fallout. Fallout 76 is an MMORPG (massively multiplayer online role-playing game) so you'll be exploring the game's irradiated world with servers full of other players.

You can build your own Power Armour, team up with other players to form a squad and even use the VATS targeting system (although it's now been tweaked to support an online experience) so if you're a Fallout fan, this will be a faithful recreation of the world you love.

If you're a fan of stealth games such as the Metal Gear series or Assassin's Creed, Hitman 2 is the creative kill suite for you.

Hitman 2 Assassination gets creative Reasons to buy + Even bigger sandbox environments + Full game right out of the box + Countless creative ways to take out your target

The latest instalment in IO Interactive's long-running assassination simulator series is finally here, offering up some of the biggest open environments yet. Each one is littered with unique opportunities to take out your target from afar, in disguise and always with incredible creativity.

Unlike the original game, which chose an episodic nature in order to help spread out development, all six locations (which includes immersive and systemic locales including New Zealand and Miami) are all available from the start and present some of Hitman's most ambitious projects yet.

Every level, character and boss from the original trilogy has been faithfully recreated for the Reignited Trilogy.

Spyro Reignited Trilogy The purple dragon gets a modern revamp Reasons to buy + Faithful recreation of the original PS1 trilogy + Enhanced soundtrack based on the original scores + Plays and feels like classic Spyro

Toys For Bob, one of the developers who oversaw the once mighty Skylanders franchise (which was originally based around Spyro himself when it first launched in 2011) has taken the purple dragon back to his platforming roots. In fact, it's gone as far as to remake the entire original Insomniac Games trilogy, rebuilding every level, boss and enemy from the original Spyro the Dragon, Gateway to Glimmer and Year of the Dragon for this year's Spyro Reginited Trilogy.

If you loved the games back in the '90s, this will be a trip down gaming memory lane. However, if you've ever wondered what Spyro did before the short-lived days of toys-to-life, this is your perfect way in.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of the best Xbox One games to play today, receiving perfect scores across the board.

Red Dead Redemption 2 An incredibly immersive open world epic that looks absolutely stunning Reasons to buy + Huge, immersive world to explore + Graphically stunning + Hundreds of hours of gameplay

A series of perfect scores doesn't really do justice to the brilliant achievement that is Red Dead Redemption 2, which manages to deliver not only the most graphically stunning open-world made to date, but also a remarkably immersive Wild West simulator packed with interesting and, on the whole, well written stories and characters.

There's also a crazy amount of systems and sub-content to get stuck into in Red Dead Redemption 2, which if anything have the excellent ability to distract from the game's main narrative. While these can at first seem daunting, with the game constantly introducing new things for you to do and control, when you fully get bedded in and take mastery of them, they just help expand your appreciation of a title that feels almost surreal in its scope.

Plus, while the game is available cross-platform, it has been proved that Red Dead Redemption 2 runs and looks best on Xbox One X, making it an absolute must-buy for owners of Microsoft's console powerhouse.

Forza Horizon 4 is easily one of Xbox One's best games, offering a slick balance between arcade and simulation racing.

Forza Horizon 4 The open-world racing spin-off tops the podium yet again Reasons to buy + Dynamic seasons look incredible + Huge garage of cars to buy and collect + Graphical powerhouse

While Sony has been having an incredible year for exclusives, Microsoft is finally showing its own trump cards with the release of Forza Horizon 4.

The open-world racer continues to balance arcade fun with precision mechanics, filling its sandbox version of the United Kingdom with challenges, races, collectables and set-piece events to keep you coming back for more.

With a huge roster of cars to unlock and customise - and a dynamic set of seasons that drastically alter the environment and driving conditions.

With Zombies, Multiplayer and the new Blackout mode, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is one of Xbox One's best games.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 The FPS king just got even better Reasons to buy + New Blackout mode trumps PUBG + Multiplayer is slower, but more rewarding + Zombies is now extra crazy (and a lot more fun)

Looking for one of the best Xbox One games you can buy? Look no further than Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. The long-running FPS franchise has received some big changes and they've helped breath new life into this veteran online shooter.

Multiplayer now has an increased focus on team-play (think Overwatch, only less restrictive), while the new Blackout mode brings Battle Royale to the series for the very first time, complete with CoD's slick gunplay mechanics.

It looks great running on a vanilla Xbox One, but break out Xbox One X and a decent 4K TV and you'll be treated to one of the franchise's best looking entries yet.

With Xbox One X's support of 4K and HDR, Assassin's Creed Odyssey looks incredible running on Microsoft's machine.

Assassin's Creed Odyssey Write your own legend in Ancient Greece Reasons to buy + Biggest Assassin's Creed open-world yet + Black Flag's open-ocean sailing is back + Kassandra is one of the best heroes yet

Following on from last year's Assassin's Creed Origins - which offered a blistering return to form for the long-running open-world series - was never going to be an easy task, but Ubisoft Quebec has stepped up to the plate and delivered one of the most ambitious entries in the series yet.

Perfectly suited to Xbox One and Xbox One X (Assassin's Creed Odyssey looks amazing running on the latter on your 4K TV), you can explore a huge map set in Ancient Greece, make dialogue choices that affect the outcome of your unique story, collect and upgrade armour/weapons and take on a mercenary of ever-changing mercenaries.

With plenty of naval combat and all the assassinations you could want, Assassin's Creed is back on Xbox One.

You can explore multiple worlds and rocket into space - all in real-time - with the power of your Xbox One console.

Starlink: Battle for Atlas Boldly going where no toys-to-life game has gone before Reasons to buy + An accessible and enjoyable dogfighting game + Digital edition unlocks all content + Toys are great quality

While every other toys-to-life series has either been cancelled or placed into an indefinite hiatus, Ubisoft has decided to go against the grain with Starlink: Battle for Atlas.

At its core, it's an open-galaxy dogfighting game where you'll battle pirates while flying through asteroid fields and explore planets full of robots, monsters and allies.

Each toy ship straps to the front of you controller thanks to an easy-to-fit grip, and you can customise the wings and weapons your ship currently uses by clipping them onto your real-life toy. You can buy new ships and weapons, or simply access everything via the Digital Edition.

A perfect game for young and older players alike (especially if you love toy starships).

Want a game that's going to look incredible running on your Xbox One or Xbox One X? Madden NFL 19 is for you.

Madden NFL 19 Virtual gridiron keeps getting better Reasons to buy + Best-looking Madden yet + MUT is the most comprehensive version in years + One-cut ball carriers move are a revelation Reasons to avoid - Longshot is the weakest instalment yet

The latest instalment in EA Tiburion's long-running American football series looks to make up the ground lost by last year's uninspiring Madden NFL 18 with - shock horror - Madden NFL 19.

The introduction of Real Player Motion (which gives certain athletes the same physical mannerisms and behaviour traits of their real-life counterparts) brings a little more realism to on-field play, but it's the new one-cut offensive moves that transform running backs and wide-receivers.

The Longshot narrative-driven mode is a little underwhelming, but MUT continues to be one of the best versions in all of EA's annual sports titles.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider is easily one of Xbox One's best games, and a fine end to Lara Croft's origin trilogy.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider The raider of tombs returns with her biggest adventure yet Reasons to buy + Best Tomb Raider since Underworld + Combat finely tuned to stealth + Far more elaborate tombs and crypts Reasons to avoid - Lara is still a blank slate

Gaming icon Lara Croft is back in what's billed as the final instalment in the origin trilogy started by the 2012 reboot.

While the story takes a very bleak turn for the most part (and Lara remains something of an undeveloped character), Shadow of the Tomb Raider makes up for it with combat that's been refocused around hunting and stealth and some of the biggest and most elaborate environment's the series has ever boasted.

Sprinkle in some big tombs and crypts to explore and all manner of outfits to craft and you've got an action-adventure hit you need to own right now.

If you're in the market for an open-world game that mixes the building of Minecraft and the horror of The Walking Dead, then State of Decay 2 is the game for you.

State of Decay 2 Base building and zombie slaying Reasons to buy + Improved base-building mechanics + Plenty of variety to the zombies

The suitably-named Undead Labs is back with another round of zombie-slaying exclusivity on Xbox, bringing together that familiar mix of resource gathering, base-building and good fashioned horror survival.

It’s basically Minecraft meets Left 4 Dead, where you and up to three other players can work together to explore an open world, fight off hordes of the undead and fortify entire settlements.

You can use stealth, level up your character and base and even go solo if playing as a team isn’t your thing (although trying to battle the dead on your own can be a tricky business at the best of times).

Xbox One exclusives don't come more special than Rare's co-op pirate adventure, Sea of Thieves.

Sea of Thieves A pirate’s life for us Reasons to buy + A dynamic open-ocean + Co-operative multiplayer

When we say there’s nothing out there quite like Sea of Thieves we mean it - from starting out on a tropical island to setting out a giant galleon, it’s one of the strangest yet most involving experiences you can have on console (and on PC) right now.

While you can steer a ship solo, it’s the experience of teeming up with three other sea dogs and taking to the ocean together, battling skeletons, kraken and more as you search for buried treasure (or board the ship’s of fellow player-controlled crews). Just don’t die, or you’ll end up down in Davy Jones’ Locker...

Far Cry 5 is the craziest (and darkest) entry in the series yet, but that doesn't stop it from being one of Xbox One's best shooters.

Fary Cry 5 Start a revolution in Hope County Reasons to buy + A visually stunning Montana setting + A new set of memorable villains

The latest Far Cry trades tropical jungles and snow-swept mountains for rolling fields and valleys of Montana, where a cult of drug-fuelled religious radicals have taken an entire chunk of the state hostage.

With all manner of vehicles and sidekicks at your disposal (there’s support for two-player co-op and AI assists), you’ll be able to explore every corner of its visually impressive setting right from the off. It’s still got plenty of Ubisoft tropes, but with some memorale foes and the occasional segue into horror, it offers a far more confident addition to the series.

Add in the map-building potential of Far Cry Arcade and all manner of live events, and this package is an easy sell for shooter fans.

Hellblade is a game like no other, and now that it's on Xbox One, you can experience Senua's story in true 4K glory.

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice A psychological trip like no other Reasons to buy + Engrossing melee combat + Deeply affecting psychological story

Originally released on PS4 and Windows 10 in 2017, the recent acquisition of British studio Ninja Theory by Microsoft sees its latest award-winning title finally makes its way to Xbox One.

Inspired by Norse and Celtic mythology, the guide the titular heroine as she fights her way through a fantastical realm filled with all manner of dark and deadly entities. It also serves as a metaphor for her descent into psychosis, her mental health blurring the line between real foes and those conjured by her mind.

It’s one of the most intriguing and experimental games out there, and it’s absolutely worth your time.

Minecraft comes to Xbox One with more content than ever, making it one of the console's most important games. Get it now!

Minecraft: Xbox One Edition Start thinking with blocks Reasons to buy + Cross-platform with PC and Switch + The ultimate creative suite

Whether you’re a young gamer looking to find a new creative outlet, or an older player looking to try something new, few games come as vast and rewarding as Minecraft.

With all manner of official texture packs to download and extra modes to play when you’re not building something impressive in Creative mode (or attempting to fend off zombies in Survival mode), Minecraft offers one of the grandest gaming experiences there is on Xbox One.

EA UFC 3 looks and runs like a dream on Xbox One and Xbox One X, making for one of the best fighting games on the Xbox One family of consoles.

EA Sports UFC 3 Ruthless combat in the ring is more refined than ever Reasons to buy + A seemingly endless amount of playable characters + Graphics so detailed you'll be able to make out a fighter's individual beats of sweat

EA Sports UFC 3 takes the series’ signature combat to new heights with revamped combat mechanics and a roster of over a 200 characters that brings legends of the sport new and old together.

Being able to throw Bruce Lee and Conor McGregor in the same ring together and watch them both punch, kick and throw each other to the ground is a treat for fans of the series.

The graphical fidelity of the game is incredibly surreal and will surely be mistaken for a real match from a distance. Character models are detailed down to the colour ink of a player's tattoo. You can even see spills of blood gush from a fighter after receiving a fist to the face.

The game also includes a lengthly story mode that provides a number of choices that help to shape your character as you take them on the path to becoming a UFC champion.

Want a fighting game that's as crazy and colourful as the anime that inspired it? Then you'll be wanting Dragon Ball FighterZ on Xbox One.

Dragon Ball FighterZ Perfect for Dragon Ball aficionados and entry-level players alike Reasons to buy + The art style replicates the show remarkably + Ability to choose between Japanese and English voice acting

Dragon Ball FighterZ is the ultimate renaissance for the series created almost 30 years ago by Akira Toriyama. The first thing you’ll notice about FighterZ is its incredible attention to detail - the 2.5D art style recreates the look and feel of the show perfectly.

The pedigree of fighting game developer Arc System Works alone is reason enough for fans of the genre to pick this title up while the story mode serves as an awesome 10 hour plus episode for Dragon Ball Z lovers.

The hectic three versus three gameplay is reminiscent of Marvel vs. Capcom but includes a dense multiplayer suite and arcade mode to keep players coming back to dish out more intricate and deadly combos.

The game shows off the unique cast of characters that graced the show and will surely serve as an introductory point to an entirely new generation.

Last year's Assassin's Creed is still a riot to play, and a return to form for the series that shines on Xbox One.

Assassin's Creed: Origins The greatest Leap of Faith the franchise has ever taken Reasons to buy + Addresses a plethora of criticisms from previous entries + The sprawling open-world of Egypt is visually impeccable

It was clear that the Assassin’s Creed series was tired after almost a decade of annually released titles. The extra time Ubisoft gave its Montreal team to marinate the tenth major installment allowed for the biggest change in the series since the fan favourite Assassin’s Creed II.

In addition to giving the player one of the biggest and most detailed open-world’s ever created, Assassin's Creed: Origins is the first of its kind to offer an incredibly addictive levelling system and nuanced RPG elements.

Origins trades tedious tailing missions for engrossing quests that each provide laudable narratives — this is exactly what Assassin’s Creed needed. The world of Egypt looks best on Xbox One X too with every pyramid, grain of sand and character model utilising the added horsepower of the mid-generation behemoth.

Call of Duty: WWII The World War II renaissance has arrived Reasons to buy + A visual showpiece that recreates WWII battlefields impressively + The campaign, multiplayer and Zombies will keep you hooked for hours

Call of Duty WWII embraces its return to the Western Front by drastically improving upon each of its staple gameplay modes. The campaign throws you into the boots of Ronald Daniels who lacks the health-regenerating ability of previous protagonists — instead he relies on scavenging health packs from fallen Nazis and handouts from his squad to keep him alive.

The game visits signature moments in the war such as D-Day but covers them in their most detailed coat of paint yet. The well-honed shooting mechanics are back and is one of the reasons you’ll be spending time in the multiplayer suite and Nazi Zombie rounds long after the credits roll. The established multiplayer formula hasn’t lost any of its appeal with new mode War adding just enough to differentiate it from previous titles.

David Tennant is the highlight of zombies with the actor’s rendition of Scottish thief Drostan Hynd proving funny moments in an otherwise dark take on the cooperative killing spree.

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus MachineGames has done B.J. Blazkowicz proud once again Reasons to buy + Incredibly satisfying shooting mechanics + Solidifies Wolfenstein's place as a AAA franchise

Wolfenstein II builds on everything that made 2014’s New Order one of the best shooters in years. It once again pulls off the impossible task of humanising B.J. Blazkowicz, an age-old character that is fleshed out through the 14-hour campaign.

What’s more, Developer MachineGames somehow manages to justify him killing thousands of Nazis with flashback scenes showing child abuse, monologues highlighting his internal conflict and confrontation with the terrifying villain Frau Engel.

Despite throwing the player into an incredibly desperate world, the game consistently has you grinning thanks to its hugely satisfying combat system. The new cast of characters are more memorable than ever and play a pivotal role in a story that veers in unexpected directions.

Whereas the previous game was hamstrung by its adherence to last generation consoles, The New Colossus has no such problems with textures, character models and cutscenes looking excellent.

Publisher Bethesda is continuing the fight against the Nazi regime with four additional DLC packs that can be obtained as part of the game’s season pass. A prologue entitled ‘Episode Zero’ will be joined by three other packs that will throw you into the shoes of different resistance fighters.

The third piece of DLC, The Diaries of Agent Silent Death, was released on January 30 and tells the tale of Jessica Valiant as she slides, crawls and stabs her way through an army of Nazis to avenge the death of the man she loved most.

Star Wars Battlefront II The Battlefront game fans have been crying out for Reasons to buy + Sprawling multiplayer maps + Heroes vs Villains is awesome frantic chaos

Star Wars Battlefront II’s controversial launch hasn’t stopped it from becoming a love letter to fans of the franchise. The tweaks made by EA post-lunch ensures that anyone can attain all heroes in multiplayer without having to spend an extra penny.

The game offers a satisfying story mode that shows Iden Versio’s turn from Imperial commander to fighting alongside Princess Leia. However, multiplayer has always been the Battlefront series’ bread and butter — fans will find well-crafted and balanced online modes that take place in iconic and incredibly detailed maps.

From hearing the iconic noise of a TIE fighter’s blaster, to hurling your double-edged lightsaber at a band of enemies as Darth Maul, the game is unabashedly devoted to giving fans an authentic and laudable Star Wars experience.

Forza Motorsport 7 The best Xbox One X showcase and an expertly crafted racer Reasons to buy + The best looking racing game around + Runs at a buttery smooth 60 fps

The Forza series is the genie lantern that keeps on granting car enthusiasts their wishes. Forza Motorsport 7 was pitched as the showcase example of what the Xbox One X is capable of and it delivers on every front. Whether you’re manning the cockpit of a roaring V8 or an exhaust popping twin turbo, this game has every car that you’ve ever wanted to own.

The title is its very own car collect-a-thon, too, with over 500 models ready to skid, downshift and collide with your Drivatar rival. Motorsport 7 is proof that Turn 10 Studios have truly shoved Gran Turismo off the first-place podium.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Janky? Yes. The most addictive multiplayer in years? Yes. Reasons to buy + Set a precedent for an entirely new multiplayer genre + Hundreds of players can compete on a single map

What do you get when you throw 100 players into a huge map and force them to gather supplies while also hunting each other down? You get PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds. While it’s still in the Xbox Game Preview program, the title provides some of the greatest moments of hilarity and satisfaction on the system.

The only caveat to all of this is that the game can be a janky mess at the best of times. However, developer Bluehole has put the battle royale genre on the map and is insurmountably popular for a reason — PUBG shows the player how unforgiving and incredibly addictive it is in a matter of seconds. Grab the game and get a bunch of your friends together and wave goodbye to hundreds of hours.

Cuphead The most unique and inspired art style in years Reasons to buy + Meticulously detailed 1930s inspired animation + Co-op is masterfully implemented

You only need to take one look at Cuphead to know it’s something special - the 1930s inspired animation style is its greatest achievement and one that developer StudioMDHR should be applauded for.

But behind one of the best looking games this generation is a nuanced and brutally difficult run and gun action game that doesn’t even think about holding a gamer’s hand.

Gameplay is king in Cuphead and has been nailed perfectly —dying is an expectation, but it rarely causes frustration. Instead, the game serves death as a means to learn from your mistakes and understand each boss battle and platforming sequence better.

The bosses are a clear demonstration that StudioMDHR wasn’t afraid to flex every one of its imagination muscles.

Want one of the best-looking fighting games ever made? Injustice 2 has the looks, and it has Batman.

Injustice 2 Brutal superhero pummelling action Reasons to buy + A substantial and enthralling story mode + An incredibly diverse range of characters

Injustice 2 is one of the few fighting games ever made that simultaneously gets genre enthusiasts and causal players drooling. The title intricately weaves deep and satisfying fighting mechanics with insane super moves and stage transitions that makes anyone who picks up a controller feel unstoppable.

Characters and levels look photo-realistic and the sound design is unparalleled. Most importantly, this game delivers an engaging story mode that isn’t afraid to take dark twists and turns with established DC characters.

Injustice 2 introduces new and strategic uses for its super meter that mean fights aren’t just a race to performing a special move. The system can be used as a saving grace if you’re being juggled in the air or pinned against a wall — this adds vital depth to a game that will surely be adopted by masses of professional players and casuals alike.

With its microtransactions completely removed, Middle-earth: Shadow of War is more accessible than ever.

Middle-earth: Shadow of War Proof that the Nemesis System wasn't just a fad Reasons to buy + Enemies feel unique and not copy and paste designs + Intricate fighting and levelling systems

Middle-earth: Shadow of War shows that the non-canon game in the world of J. R. R. Tolkien isn’t just a wild mash-up of Assassin’s Creed parkour and a Batman Arkham combat system. Instead it establishes itself as an addictive and thrilling ride in its own right.

The Nemesis System is once again the standout gameplay element here with Orcs being given unique personalities that are displayed in full, seconds before leading character Talion tears through them with his sword. The moment the player and a legendary Orc lock eyes on the battlefield is the greatest thing Shadow of War does right - nothing provides greater satisfaction than obliterating an army of grunts to get to their ringleader.

The game world is littered with objectives that all feel important thanks to the game’s level system and main objective of creating your own devastating army to conquer the fictional land.

The middle chapter of Lara Croft's origin trilogy is a bold and brilliant sequel to the 2012 reboot. And it's right here on Xbox One.

Rise of the Tomb Raider Anything Nathan Drake can do, Lara Croft can do too Reasons to buy + A deep story that fleshes out previously underdeveloped characters + Takes full advantage of 4K and HDR

Rise of the Tomb Raider is Lara Croft’s best outing to date and shows the iconic character is not confined to video game history books.

Developer Crystal Dynamics wasn’t just content with taking everything from the 2013 reboot and upping it another notch — instead they delivered a narrative that makes its predecessor pale in comparison, introduces new combat mechanics and gives puzzle solving a pivotal role in Lara’s quest.

Rise of the Tomb Raider proves that anything Nathan Drake can do, Lara Croft can do too. The scripted moments from the game are uncannily similar to moments from Naughty Dog’s beloved franchise that sees Drake stay alive by the skin of his teeth time and time again.

However, Tomb Raider embraces its setting and gives the player more choices in how they want to navigate each open area and which order they want to tackle missions in.

The game is a visual masterpiece and takes full advantage of HDR and 4K technologies — vistas look gorgeous on the Xbox One X, Xbox One S and launch Xbox One.

Ghost Recon: Wildlands has more content than ever, so enjoy it to its fullest on Xbox One.

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands Incredibly addictive cooperative chaos Reasons to buy + A wide variety of vehicles to navigate the vast open world + Consistent stream of additional content

Ghost Recon: Wildlands provides some of the best and most chaotic action that can be found on the Xbox One. While the huge open world of Bolivia can be explored solo, the target-based missions are best enjoyed with three friends.

Playing in a squad requires thinking and tactics to blow through a stream of guards before eventually taking out their boss. Expertly coordinating shots with friends to ensure you aren’t spotted feels incredibly rewarding.

The real reason you’ll want to keep coming back to Wildlands is the incredible amount of replayability it offers — no mission plays out the same way after things inevitably go awry and players are forced to desperately scramble through a batch of enemies.

Ubisoft have also committed to giving Ghost Recon a long tail by adding consistent DLC that hasn’t ceased to surprise with a special event featuring the Predator putting player coordination to the test last month.